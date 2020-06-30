Plans for Panama City’s Salute to Freedom change amid COVID-19

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Independence Day is just a few days away, and Panama City officials say the city’s Salute to Freedom event will look a little different this year. Jordan McCool was live with more.

Destination Panama City's Jennifer Vigil says changes were made due to COVID-19 and new guidelines from Governor Ron Desantis. Phase Two of Florida's reopening plan only allows for gatherings of up to 50 people.

Vigils says instead of one main fireworks display, there will be three different displays staged around the city: Millville, SweetBay, and downtown Panama City. The parade and festival have been canceled.

The Millville show will launch from the Watson Bayou at 9 p.m. SweetBay's show will launch from the old airport runway at 9:15 p.m., and the show downtown will happen at the Panama City Marina at 9:30 p.m. Vigil says there will be no officials viewing areas.

Panama City officials are continuing to encourage residents and visitors to practice social distancing.

For more information, watch Jordan’s full interview.

