Advertisement

Rescue Mission extends produce giveaway through August

The Panama City Rescue Mission has extended its produce giveaway through August.
The Panama City Rescue Mission has extended its produce giveaway through August.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The Panama City Rescue Mission will keep on giving away produce through August.

The program was extended through August 26th thanks to a partnership with City Produce and Gulf Coast Produce of Alabama, Rescue Mission officials said Tuesday.

Each Wednesday, Rescue Mission staff give USDA Food to Families Food Boxes on a first come, first serve basis at the Rescue Mission on 609 Allen Avenue in Panama City, starting at 10 in the morning and lasting until 2 p.m. or when supplies run out.

Rescue Mission staff say this food distribution is drive up only and they will bring the boxes of produce to the car.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Keep PCB Beautiful Memorial Beach Cleanup

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
Newschannel 7's Jordan McCool speaks with members of Keep PCB Beautiful about an upcoming memorial beach cleanup happening over the weekend.

News

Bay County NAACP Looking For Volunteers

Updated: 8 hours ago
The Bay County branch of the NAACP is looking for volunteers to help register voters.

News

Panama City Beach Fire Rescue Prepares For Busy Weekend

Updated: 8 hours ago
The Panama City Beach Fire Rescue is doubling the number of lifeguards for the 4th of July weekend.

News

Lifeguards preparing for busy Fourth of July weekend

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
With a chance of rough surf over the weekend, officials say it’s more important than ever to heed warnings from lifeguards or patrols and to not underestimate the Gulf.

News

Governor extends evictions moratorium for Floridians amid pandemic

Updated: 9 hours ago
Florida's Governor extends the state's moratorium on mortgage foreclosures and eviction relief through August 1.

Latest News

News

South Walton expecting thousands of visitors for Fourth of July weekend

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Visit South Walton officials said they are expecting occupancy to be up 5 percent from last year.

News

Pinnacle at Hammock Place Reopens after completion of Restoration

Updated: 11 hours ago
A housing community destroyed by Hurricane Michael reopened its doors to local residents Tuesday.

News

Local COVID-19 testing site forced to shut down due to overflow of cars

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Olivia Michael
The COVID testing site at Rosenwald High School was forced to shut down early Tuesday because of an overflow of cars. This comes as Bay County's positivity rate has seen a recent increase.

News

TAFB Robots

Updated: 11 hours ago
Tyndall's Explosive Ordinance Disposal Division plays a major role in equipping our nation's war fighters with life-saving robots.

News

Walton County 4th of July

Updated: 11 hours ago
Despite many events being canceled in Walton County this 4th of July, county officials say they're still expecting thousands to flock to local beaches.

News

Lifeguards Prep for 4th

Updated: 11 hours ago
Panama City Beach lifeguards are gearing up for a busy 4th of July.