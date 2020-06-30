Rescue Mission extends produce giveaway through August

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The Panama City Rescue Mission will keep on giving away produce through August.

The program was extended through August 26th thanks to a partnership with City Produce and Gulf Coast Produce of Alabama, Rescue Mission officials said Tuesday.

Each Wednesday, Rescue Mission staff give USDA Food to Families Food Boxes on a first come, first serve basis at the Rescue Mission on 609 Allen Avenue in Panama City, starting at 10 in the morning and lasting until 2 p.m. or when supplies run out.

Rescue Mission staff say this food distribution is drive up only and they will bring the boxes of produce to the car.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.