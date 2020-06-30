Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

The rain is on the way for the rest of the week.

Increased instability over the next week means daily storm chances across much of the Panhandle. The biggest thing we’re watching currently is an incoming cold front descending from the north. If this front stalls out and becomes a low by Friday, it’s possible we could see a washout for the Fourth of July. Even if not, make sure you have indoor backup plans!

