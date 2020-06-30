Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar under a mostly to partly clear sky. We’ll see a small chance for a few early morning stray showers near the coast, fading away as they move inland. It’s only about a 10-20% chance you’ll catch the small stray and brief shower on the morning drive.

We’re waking up quite warm and humid once again with coastal temperatures close to 80° and inland temperatures in the mid 70s. However, with the humidity, some parts of the coast feel like it’s closer to 90° to start the day! It’ll certainly be another hot and humid day over NWFL with highs pushing back up into the 90s and feels like temperatures returning to the low triple digits this afternoon.

That will once again be enough heat and moisture to set off diurnal afternoon showers or storms. We’ll have a slightly better chance at those storms remaining inland in the afternoon and not affecting the coast. Much like yesterday, these storms will be rather small in nature but could pack some heavy rains and gusty winds if you fall right underneath the storm cell.

This activity returns again tomorrow as our ridge of high pressure begins to breakdown and head west through the mid to late week. Troughing over the Eastern US will extend down into the Southeast allowing for more lift to occur in the atmosphere. That paired with daytime heating, the sea breeze, and a weak stalling out cold front drifting into the Southeast by the end of the week will set the stage for an unsettled period by the late week and into the upcoming holiday weekend.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be expected through much of the day, Saturday and Sunday. Be sure to have a Plan B for any outdoor activities this upcoming Fourth of July.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with a stray small shower possible in the morning near the coast. A better chance for afternoon storms develops inland in the afternoon with rain chances rising to around 40-50%. Highs today reach the low 90s with a heat index in the low triple digits. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us running with these diurnal rain chances through Wednesday before our skies turn more unsettled into the weekend.

