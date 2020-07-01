Advertisement

Ex-Bush officials launch super PAC backing Biden over Trump

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign rally at Renaissance High School in Detroit, Monday, March 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign rally at Renaissance High School in Detroit, Monday, March 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (KY3)
By AEXANDRA JAFFE
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of former George W. Bush administration and campaign officials have launched a new super PAC supporting Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, the latest in a growing number of Republican groups to come out in support of Biden over President Donald Trump.

The group, 43 Alumni for Biden, has recruited at least 200 former White House officials, campaign aides and Cabinet secretaries who worked under Bush to join the push against the Republican incumbent. They’re planning to roll out supportive testimonial videos featuring high-profile Republicans and launch a voter turnout effort in key states, aimed at turning out disaffected Republican voters. News of the group was first reported by Reuters.

Kristopher Purcell, who worked in the Office of Communications in the White House and in the State Department during the Bush administration, said many of the members of the group still consider themselves Republicans but see the need to defeat Trump as beyond their personal politics.

“You don’t have to agree with a president on all of his policy decisions or agenda. We ask them to go to the White House and do what they think is in the best interest of the country. That’s what we as alumni of George W. Bush did, and we think Joe Biden will deliver that as well,” he said.

The group has been in touch with the Biden campaign and other GOP groups opposed to Trump to coordinate some of its activities going forward, and it's alerted Bush's office of their activities, though it remains unaffiliated with the former president directly.

In a statement, Erin Perrine, the Trump campaign’s director of press communications, said “this is the swamp — yet again — trying to take down the duly elected president.”

“President Trump is the leader of a united Republican Party where he has earned 94% of Republican votes during the primaries – something any former president of any party could only dream of,” she said.

Still, this is just the latest group of Republicans supporting Biden to come out publicly amid criticism of Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and race relations in the country.

Two groups, Republican Voters Against Trump and the Lincoln Project, have already been airing ads in key states boosting Biden and attacking Trump. And last month, a group of GOP operatives opposed to Trump launched Right Side PAC, which is aimed at turning out disenchanted Republican voters.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local law enforcement preparing for 4th of July weekend

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Local law enforcement officials are prepping for the holiday weekend but this year they’re facing a new challenge, specifically COVID-19.

National Politics

Appeals court lifts restraint against Trump book publisher

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
A New York state judge has temporarily blocked publication of a tell-all book by President Donald Trump's niece after the president's brother sued to stop it.

National

Trump officials defend response to Russia bounty threat

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARY CLARE JALONICK, ZEKE MILLER and JAMES LaPORTA Associated Press
Lawmakers have been demanding answers over the allegations, and Democrats have accused Trump of bowing to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the risk of U.S. soldiers' lives.

News

Local teens organize The Wake Conference

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Neysa Wilkins
Several local teenagers are working to give other teens something to look forward to by organizing what they're calling the Wake Conference.

Coronavirus

Cases spike in Sunbelt, other states back off on reopening

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JAKE COYLE and JONATHAN J. COOPER
The run-up in cases — blamed in part on "knucklehead behavior" by Americans not wearing masks or obeying other social-distancing rules — has raised fears that many states could see the same phenomenon if they reopen too, or that people from the South and West could spread the virus to other regions.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Record-breaking coronavirus cases have triggered rollbacks on re-openings in nearly 40 states

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Record-breaking coronavirus cases have triggered rollbacks on re-openings in nearly 40 states across America.

National

House approves $1.5T plan to fix crumbling infrastructure

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Democratic-controlled House approved a $1.5 trillion plan Wednesday to rebuild the nation’s crumbling infrastructure, pouring hundreds of billions of dollars into projects to fix roads and bridges, upgrade transit systems, expand interstate railways and dredge harbors, ports and channels.

National

Movement for Black Lives plans virtual national convention

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AARON MORRISON
Thousands of Black activists from across the U.S. will hold a virtual convention at the end of the summer to produce a new political agenda that builds on the protests that followed George Floyd’s death.

News

Masks required inside Apalachicola businesses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Masks are required inside businesses in Apalachicola to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

News

Endeavor Project underway to revitalize former Dozier School for Boys

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
The Sheriff's office has already moved onto the property with plans for an autism transition academy in the works.

News

Hundreds expected at Blue Springs Park for Independence Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Blue Springs is also hosting its freedom springs triathlon Saturday morning to kick off Independence Day.