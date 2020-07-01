FL Lottery
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ These Florida lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
03-15-30-32-39, Cash Ball: 4
(three, fifteen, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-nine; Cash Ball: four)
07-08-19-24-35
(seven, eight, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-five)
17-18-25-31-35-41
(seventeen, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-five, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $275,000
09-16-29-37-53, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2
(nine, sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty-seven, fifty-three; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $53 million
1-4
(one, four)
1-0
(one, zero)
5-8-9
(five, eight, nine)
6-6-7
(six, six, seven)
9-3-7-7
(nine, three, seven, seven)
2-4-3-0
(two, four, three, zero)
3-4-5-3-7
(three, four, five, three, seven)
1-1-8-0-2
(one, one, eight, zero, two)
Estimated jackpot: $51 million