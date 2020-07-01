FL Lottery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ These Florida lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

03-15-30-32-39, Cash Ball: 4

(three, fifteen, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-nine; Cash Ball: four)

07-08-19-24-35

(seven, eight, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-five)

17-18-25-31-35-41

(seventeen, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-five, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $275,000

09-16-29-37-53, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2

(nine, sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty-seven, fifty-three; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $53 million

1-4

(one, four)

1-0

(one, zero)

5-8-9

(five, eight, nine)

6-6-7

(six, six, seven)

9-3-7-7

(nine, three, seven, seven)

2-4-3-0

(two, four, three, zero)

3-4-5-3-7

(three, four, five, three, seven)

1-1-8-0-2

(one, one, eight, zero, two)

Estimated jackpot: $51 million