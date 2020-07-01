Advertisement

Florida eviction moratorium extended through August

By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - The Executive Order extending eviction moratoriums until August first was filed at 8:10 Tuesday night, less than four hours before it was set to expire.

Florida Democrats had asked for the extension.

“In order to make sure this pandemic doesn’t impact people’s security to have a place to live, the moratoriums are extremely essential,” Senator Audrey Gibson of Jacksonville said.

But property owners were not happy. One manager texting us that he expected a race to the courthouse, telling us some renters were using the moratorium to avoid paying rent even though they were still working.

Senator Gary Farmer says banks need to starts looking out for landlords.

“I do think landlords need some relief with regard to any mortgages them may have, or loans they may have. Because they have to make payments perhaps as well,” Farmer said.

The extension is important because even though a total of 395 million in state and federal funding is being made available to help people with rent and mortgages, it has not yet started to flow.

Cragin Mosteller of Florida Association of Counties says each county will have its own set of rules on disbursement.

“Each county is going to have to make a decision. It’s an important decision on how quickly to get that money out there,” Mosteller said.

And the Florida Housing Finance Corporation says it is still working on a distribution formula.

