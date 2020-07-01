Fort Walton Beach cancels events due to COVID-19

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Fort Walton Beach city leaders are canceling upcoming events due to the coronavirus COVID-19.

According to Public Relations Manager Doug Rainer, the city has canceled the July 4th Concerts and Fireworks at The Landing. Rainer says the fireworks show has been rescheduled for the kickoff of the city’s Fall Concerts at The Landing series, which starts Friday, September 4th.

Also canceled is the Fire Engine Dedication Ceremony July 11th. Rainer says a modified dedication ceremony will be shared on the fire department’s Facebook page to watch. You can watch starting at 9 a.m. July 11th.

City leaders say the public events were canceled because of the steady rise in COVID-19 cases in the area.

