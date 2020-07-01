Advertisement

Fox News’ Ed Henry fired after sexual misconduct allegation

Fox News Chief National Correspondent Ed Henry, left, describes his surgery to co-hosts Steve Doocy, second left, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade on the "Fox & friends" television program, in New York on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Henry has been fired by Fox News.
Fox News Chief National Correspondent Ed Henry, left, describes his surgery to co-hosts Steve Doocy, second left, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade on the "Fox & friends" television program, in New York on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Henry has been fired by Fox News.(Richard Drew | AP)
By DAVID BAUDER
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News on Wednesday fired daytime news anchor Ed Henry after an investigation of sexual misconduct in the workplace.

The network said it had received a complaint last Thursday from an attorney about the misconduct. An outside investigator was hired and, based on the results of that probe, Fox fired Henry.

Henry, who co-anchored “America’s Newsroom” between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon on weekdays, had slowly rehabilitated his career on Fox following a four-month leave of absence that ended in 2016. That followed published reports of Henry’s extramarital affair with a Las Vegas cocktail waitress.

Fox offered no details of the complaint that resulted in Henry’s firing, only to say that it happened “years ago.” Henry did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Meanwhile, HarperCollins said Wednesday that it would no longer publish a book by Henry that had been scheduled for September. Titled “Saving Colleen: A Memoir of the Unbreakable Bond Between a Brother and Sister,” it was about Henry donating part of his liver to his sister.

The alleged victim is represented by noted sexual harassment attorney Douglas Wigdor. He also would not provide any details of the case.

Henry's former co-anchor, Sandra Smith, announced the firing on the air. Fox said she'll continue in her role with rotating co-anchors until a full-time replacement is hired.

Henry, a former White House correspondent for Fox, was only recently elevated to the role on “America’s Newsroom.” He got the job after Bill Hemmer moved to Shepard Smith’s afternoon time slot.

In a memo to staff, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace reminded employees of Fox's 2017 overhaul of its human resources operation and the avenues they can follow with a sexual harassment complaint.

Fox’s late former chairman, Roger Ailes, was fired in 2016 following harassment allegations made by former anchor Gretchen Carlson. Prime-time anchor Bill O’Reilly lost his job a year later following the revelations of settlements reached with women who had complaints about his behavior.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local law enforcement preparing for 4th of July weekend

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Local law enforcement officials are prepping for the holiday weekend but this year they’re facing a new challenge, specifically COVID-19.

National Politics

Appeals court lifts restraint against Trump book publisher

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
A New York state judge has temporarily blocked publication of a tell-all book by President Donald Trump's niece after the president's brother sued to stop it.

National

Trump officials defend response to Russia bounty threat

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARY CLARE JALONICK, ZEKE MILLER and JAMES LaPORTA Associated Press
Lawmakers have been demanding answers over the allegations, and Democrats have accused Trump of bowing to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the risk of U.S. soldiers' lives.

News

Local teens organize The Wake Conference

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Neysa Wilkins
Several local teenagers are working to give other teens something to look forward to by organizing what they're calling the Wake Conference.

Coronavirus

Cases spike in Sunbelt, other states back off on reopening

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JAKE COYLE and JONATHAN J. COOPER
The run-up in cases — blamed in part on "knucklehead behavior" by Americans not wearing masks or obeying other social-distancing rules — has raised fears that many states could see the same phenomenon if they reopen too, or that people from the South and West could spread the virus to other regions.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Record-breaking coronavirus cases have triggered rollbacks on re-openings in nearly 40 states

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Record-breaking coronavirus cases have triggered rollbacks on re-openings in nearly 40 states across America.

National

House approves $1.5T plan to fix crumbling infrastructure

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Democratic-controlled House approved a $1.5 trillion plan Wednesday to rebuild the nation’s crumbling infrastructure, pouring hundreds of billions of dollars into projects to fix roads and bridges, upgrade transit systems, expand interstate railways and dredge harbors, ports and channels.

National

Movement for Black Lives plans virtual national convention

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AARON MORRISON
Thousands of Black activists from across the U.S. will hold a virtual convention at the end of the summer to produce a new political agenda that builds on the protests that followed George Floyd’s death.

News

Masks required inside Apalachicola businesses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Masks are required inside businesses in Apalachicola to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

News

Endeavor Project underway to revitalize former Dozier School for Boys

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
The Sheriff's office has already moved onto the property with plans for an autism transition academy in the works.

News

Hundreds expected at Blue Springs Park for Independence Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Blue Springs is also hosting its freedom springs triathlon Saturday morning to kick off Independence Day.