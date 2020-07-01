Advertisement

Governor extends evictions moratorium for Floridians amid pandemic

Governor DeSantis extends moratorium on mortgage foreclosures and eviction relief through August 1.
Governor DeSantis extends moratorium on mortgage foreclosures and eviction relief through August 1.(AP)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - Tuesday evening, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-159 extending the state’s moratorium on mortgage foreclosures and evictions relief.

The order was extended through August 1st.

You can read the Executive Order in its entirety below.

STATE OF FLORIDA

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

EXECUTIVE ORDER NUMBER 20-159

(Limited Extension of Mortgage Foreclosure and Eviction Relief)

WHEREAS, Executive Order 20-94, as extended by Executive Orders 20-121 and 20-137, expires on July 1, 2020, unless extended.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, RON DESANTIS, as Governor of Florida, by virtue of the authority vested in me by Article IV, Section (1)(a) of the Florida Constitution, Chapter 252, Florida Statutes, and all other applicable laws, promulgate the following Executive Order to take immediate effect:

Section 1. I hereby extend Executive Order 20-94, as extended by Executive Orders 20-121 and 20-137, until 12:01 a.m. on August 1, 2020.

