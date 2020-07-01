Advertisement

Keep PCB Beautiful to host 3rd annual memorial beach cleanup

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Keep PCB Beautiful will host a special beach cleanup this weekend. Jordan McCool was live with the details.

The public is invited to join the organization at Beach Access 5 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday for its 3rd Annual Robbie Atchinson Memorial Beach Cleanup. Officials with Keep PCB Beautiful say they chose the Sunday after July 4 because they felt it would do the most good after the major holiday.

Buckets, pickers, and water stations to fill up reusable water bottles will be available. Keep PCB Beautiful will also have plastic gloves available for those that want them and will sanitize supplies before and after the event.

40 volunteers picked up 200 pounds of trash at last year’s event. This year there will be raffle tickets available for purchase to win prizes including a free scuba certification class from Red Alert Diving.

Robbie Atchinson moved to Panama City Beach several years ago with his wife and two of their children, and he was an active member of Keep PCB Beautiful. Atchinson lost his battle with esophageal cancer in June of 2018. The organization says the beach cleanup is a way to honor his memory and passion for caring for the local environment.

For more information, watch Jordan’s full interview or visit Keep PCB Beautiful.

The demand for COVID-19 testing is intensifying forcing many to wait hours or event days for a test.