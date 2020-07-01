Advertisement

Lifeguards preparing for busy Fourth of July weekend

By Blake Brannon
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

After a busy Memorial Day and with a busy Fourth of July expected, Panama City Beach Fire Rescue officials say they’re nearly doubling the number of lifeguards this weekend.

“We are going to focus on prevention and education,” said Beach Safety Director for Panama City Beach Fire Rescue Wil Spivey. “Encourage folks to pay attention to the flags and heed the warnings of the patrols and lifeguards that will be out this weekend.”

Officials with the county say they will be all hands on deck for the Fourth as well.

“We’re going to have all our guards on staff,” said Pier Crew Leader for Bay County Parks and Rec Vince Martin. “We’ll have three at Rick Seltzer Park and four here [at the County Pier] as well. We’ll probably be on a little later than we normally do, we’ll stay pretty late.”

With a chance of rough surf over the weekend, officials say it’s more important than ever to heed warnings from lifeguards or patrols and to not underestimate the Gulf.

“Please always be mindful of your flags,” said Marin. “We’re supposed to have a little weather come this weekend but we hope it’ll be a really beautiful weekend but we still have to watch out for this water.”

Regardless of weather conditions, safety officials say the lifeguards are prepared for the busy weekend but say prevention and education are key in keeping beachgoers safe.

“We train in the double red flag conditions, this is our backyard. So, we’re prepared to enter the water to affect rescues,” said Spivey. “But we like to keep people from getting in trouble in the first place with as few rescues as possible.”

Safety officials say patrols will keep an eye on beachgoers to make sure they’re social distancing as well.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NAACP looking for people to help out with voter’s registration

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jarell Baker
It’s almost voting time and Bay County Branch of the NAACP is working to make sure many in our area are registered to vote.

News

Keep PCB Beautiful Memorial Beach Cleanup

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
Newschannel 7's Jordan McCool speaks with members of Keep PCB Beautiful about an upcoming memorial beach cleanup happening over the weekend.

News

Bay County NAACP Looking For Volunteers

Updated: 8 hours ago
The Bay County branch of the NAACP is looking for volunteers to help register voters.

News

Panama City Beach Fire Rescue Prepares For Busy Weekend

Updated: 8 hours ago
The Panama City Beach Fire Rescue is doubling the number of lifeguards for the 4th of July weekend.

Latest News

News

Governor extends evictions moratorium for Floridians amid pandemic

Updated: 10 hours ago
Florida's Governor extends the state's moratorium on mortgage foreclosures and eviction relief through August 1.

News

South Walton expecting thousands of visitors for Fourth of July weekend

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Visit South Walton officials said they are expecting occupancy to be up 5 percent from last year.

News

Pinnacle at Hammock Place Reopens after completion of Restoration

Updated: 11 hours ago
A housing community destroyed by Hurricane Michael reopened its doors to local residents Tuesday.

News

Local COVID-19 testing site forced to shut down due to overflow of cars

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Olivia Michael
The COVID testing site at Rosenwald High School was forced to shut down early Tuesday because of an overflow of cars. This comes as Bay County's positivity rate has seen a recent increase.

News

TAFB Robots

Updated: 11 hours ago
Tyndall's Explosive Ordinance Disposal Division plays a major role in equipping our nation's war fighters with life-saving robots.

News

Walton County 4th of July

Updated: 11 hours ago
Despite many events being canceled in Walton County this 4th of July, county officials say they're still expecting thousands to flock to local beaches.