NAACP looking for people to help out with voter’s registration

Members with the Bay County NAACP say they’re trying to find 10 volunteers to spend an hour a day calling people and getting them registered to vote.
By Jarell Baker
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

President Dr. Rufus Wood Jr. says they’re hoping those 10 volunteers will find 10 more volunteers and keep the cycle going, so several people can inspire others to register.

“We believe that voting is a moral obligation. We have to make sure that we have people in office that will represent our best interests. We need elected officials with integrity, elected officials who will be fair and just,” said Wood.

Wood says it’s all a part of their National “Vote, Our Lives Depend on It” initiative. Their Branch along with others across the nation are working with local fraternities, sororities, and other community organizations to get 200,000 volunteers to help them register people to vote, especially African Americans.

“There was a time when African Americans in this country did not have the right to vote. So many of our fore-parents suffered and died for us to have the right that we have now. Particularly for African Americans, we should not take that lightly,” said Wood.

If you’d like to know more information about how to get involved with Initiative please call the Bay County Branch of the NAACP at 850-630-1113.

