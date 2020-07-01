Pinnacle at Hammock Place Reopens after completion of Restoration

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -An affordable housing community called Pinnacle At Hammock Place in Lynn Haven, has completed it's restoration after suffering devastating damage from Hurricane Michael in 2018. The event was celebrated with a ribbon cutting followed by comments from Lynn Haven City Manager Vickie Gainer. Pinnacle reopened the first of six newly reconstructed residential buildings back in January and continued to welcome both new and returning residents after the completion of construction earlier this month. The reopening of the property brings back on line 132 upgraded one-, two- and three-bedroom units of critically needed affordable housing to the area all while offering numerous community amenities .

Lynn Haven City Manager Vickie Gainer said “When talking to our local businesses the one thing that they have had kind of a roadblock has been housing. And now for businesses actually to have employees that have the opportunity to stay within the area they are working. This I think will also help those businesses to hire people quickly. Because people can’t work if they don’t have anywhere to live.”> The development borders a nature preserve and is conveniently located to employment, shopping, and Lynn Haven’s highly rated public schools.

