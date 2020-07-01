Advertisement

Senate extends small business coronavirus relief program

By Andrew Taylor
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrats drove a temporary extension of a popular subsidy program for small businesses through the GOP-controlled Senate late Tuesday, an unexpected development that came as spikes in coronavirus cases in many states are causing renewed shutdowns of bars and other businesses.

The move by Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin came hours before a deadline for applying for the program, which was created in March and modified twice since. Cardin, the top Democrat on the Small Business Committee, asked for unanimous approval of the extension of the Paycheck Protection Program through Aug. 8.

Minority lawmakers are hardly ever successful in such attempts, but the pressure swayed Republicans controlling the Senate, who have delayed consideration of a fifth coronavirus relief bill and are preparing to go home for a two-week recess.

About $130 billion remains of $660 billion approved so far for the subsidy program, which provides direct subsidies to businesses harmed by the coronavirus pandemic, which slammed the economy as consumers and workers were forced to stay at home through much of spring.

The subsidies come in the form of federal loans that can be forgiven if businesses follow rules such as utilizing 60% of the loan for payroll costs. The loans been a lifeline to more than 4 million businesses.

Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer of New York took a victory lap after the unexpectedly successful maneuver, saying renewed economic troubles are reviving interest in the program.

“There are large numbers of businesses who are going to need to apply now. Had this program run out today, they would have been out of luck,” Schumer said. “Now with this renewal, short time, August 8, they at least get the chance to reapply.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Families to receive P-EBT cards for local students soon

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Jarell Baker
If your child was receiving free or reduced-price school lunches. Make sure you're keeping an eye out for a Pandemic-EBT card in the mail.

News

NAACP looking for people to help out with voter’s registration

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jarell Baker
It’s almost voting time and Bay County Branch of the NAACP is working to make sure many in our area are registered to vote.

National

Shaw AFB officials: Pilot dead following F-16 aircraft crash on base

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Kiana Miller
Shaw Air Force Base has confirmed that the pilot of the U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcon that crashed late Tuesday night has died.

National

NYC passes austere budget that cuts $1B from NYPD

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By JENNIFER PELTZ and MICHAEL R. SISAK
The vote by the City Council came at an extraordinary moment when the nation's biggest city is grappling with a $9 billion revenue loss due to the coronavirus pandemic and simultaneously with pressure to cut back on policing and invest more in community and social programs.

News

Keep PCB Beautiful Memorial Beach Cleanup

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
Newschannel 7's Jordan McCool speaks with members of Keep PCB Beautiful about an upcoming memorial beach cleanup happening over the weekend.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Hollowed out public health system faces more cuts amid virus

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By LAUREN WEBER, LAURA UNGAR, MICHELLE R. SMITH, HANNAH RECHT and ANNA MARIA BARRY-JESTER
The U.S. public health system has been starved for decades and lacks the resources to confront the worst health crisis in a century.

National

Hong Kong police make first arrests under new national security law

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Zen Soo
Any person taking part in secessionist activities, such as shouting slogans or holding up banners and flags urging for the city's independence, is in violation of the law regardless of whether violence is used.

National

Caught on camera: Young Black boy playing basketball hides as police drive past

Updated: 1 hours ago
The 9-year-old boy's father says when he asked his son why he hid, the boy replied, "Because they killed George Floyd."

National

Boy, 9, hides from police car 'because they killed George Floyd'

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The 9-year-old, who is Black, was playing basketball in his Connecticut driveway when he suddenly stopped and hid behind a nearby car, as police drove past.

National

Fauci warns US could see 100,000 new coronavirus cases per day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Medical officials and political leaders, now from both parties, keep stressing the importance of wearing facial coverings in public.

National

Man helping friend move falls through Conn. home’s floor into well

Updated: 3 hours ago
The man fell 20 to 25 feet into an uncapped well that was covered by hardwood flooring but no subfloor.