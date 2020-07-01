Advertisement

Survey: Companies added 2.4 million jobs in June

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. companies added nearly 2.4 million jobs in June, according to a private survey, a large gain that still leaves total employment far below its pre-pandemic levels.

The payroll company ADP said that small businesses reported the biggest increase, adding 937,000 jobs. Construction firms and restaurants and hotels also posted large gains in hiring.

Still, the economy remains under pressure from the pandemic, as new spikes of the coronavirus in several southern and western states have forced some to pause their reopenings and impose new closures of bars and other businesses. That could slow hiring in the coming months.

On Thursday, the government will release the official jobs figures for June, which are projected to show that employers added 3 million jobs and the unemployment rate fell to 12.3%, down from 13.3% in May. Both those rates are among the highest the U.S. has seen since the Great Depression.

ADP does not include government jobs in its report and often diverges from the Labor Department’s data.

