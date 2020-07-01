Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Lots of storms are in store for the rest of the week, with a very wet Fourth of July possible.

Storms tomorrow will arrive out of the west, with high rain chances across the Panhandle. We will see daily rain chances continue through next week, with a soggy Fourth of July in store. A front approaching from the north will inch closer to us over the next few days, moving through the Panhandle during the overnight hours on Saturday. It is possible you could have a few clear hours outside Saturday morning, but it is likely best to have indoor backup plans for the Fourth. If the front does not develop into a low pressure system, rain chances will be more limited. We will continue to watch it over the next few days.

Rain chances slowly taper off following the weekend, with chances dipping below 50% by the time we get to next Wednesday.

