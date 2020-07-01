Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar over NWFL this morning after a few showers and storms lingered into the evening last night. We’ll see a bit of cloud cover in our Eastern Sky to start the day, but should manage to get some sunshine. Otherwise, we’re warm and humid enough on the coast to see a few scattered showers or storms develop around sunrise. Go ahead and keep the umbrellas nearby as any shower or storm could produce some brief heavy rains. We’ll see the storms move inland by the afternoon.

Temperatures return to the 90s this afternoon, unless a storm cools you off. Feels like temperatures reach the low triple digits as well.

This unsettled pattern will ramp up heading into the end of the week as our ridging breaks down and heads west. Troughing will take over along the US East Coast and that will drape a frontal boundary across the Southeast as the focal point for scattered storm development each day.

We’ll start to get more likely chances for diurnal shower or storm development, on the coast in the morning and inland in the afternoon. This pattern will be amplified by tomorrow and into the weekend where additional storm development along the front may also move in.

There will be a likely chance for periodic storms throughout the day on the 4th so we’ll need to have Plan B’s if our outdoor plans get rained out. It’s possible some storms may linger into the evening hours as well, but a general downturn in rain is expected as night falls. So we may be still able to squeeze in fireworks.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly cloudy skies with morning scattered showers or storms on the coast, shifting inland into the afternoon. Highs today reach the low 90s with feels like temperatures in the low triple digits. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us running unsettled right through the upcoming holiday weekend.

