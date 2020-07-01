Advertisement

Wednesday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar over NWFL this morning after a few showers and storms lingered into the evening last night. We’ll see a bit of cloud cover in our Eastern Sky to start the day, but should manage to get some sunshine. Otherwise, we’re warm and humid enough on the coast to see a few scattered showers or storms develop around sunrise. Go ahead and keep the umbrellas nearby as any shower or storm could produce some brief heavy rains. We’ll see the storms move inland by the afternoon.

Temperatures return to the 90s this afternoon, unless a storm cools you off. Feels like temperatures reach the low triple digits as well.

This unsettled pattern will ramp up heading into the end of the week as our ridging breaks down and heads west. Troughing will take over along the US East Coast and that will drape a frontal boundary across the Southeast as the focal point for scattered storm development each day.

We’ll start to get more likely chances for diurnal shower or storm development, on the coast in the morning and inland in the afternoon. This pattern will be amplified by tomorrow and into the weekend where additional storm development along the front may also move in.

There will be a likely chance for periodic storms throughout the day on the 4th so we’ll need to have Plan B’s if our outdoor plans get rained out. It’s possible some storms may linger into the evening hours as well, but a general downturn in rain is expected as night falls. So we may be still able to squeeze in fireworks.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly cloudy skies with morning scattered showers or storms on the coast, shifting inland into the afternoon. Highs today reach the low 90s with feels like temperatures in the low triple digits. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us running unsettled right through the upcoming holiday weekend.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grayson Jarvis
You'll probably want to move any plans for the Fourth of July inside.

Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:03 PM CDT
|
By Grayson Jarvis
Keep your umbrella on hand for the next week.

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening WX 6-30-2020

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT

Forecast

Tuesday Forecast

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 7:59 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
Another hot and summery day for NWFL with diurnal afternoon storms likely for inland areas.

Latest News

Forecast

Monday Forecast

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 8:15 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
Hot and humid conditions today with a slight chance for a brief morning shower or storm, a better chance for an afternoon inland thunderstorm.

Forecast

Work Week Forecast

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT
|
By Grayson Jarvis
Heat indices will remain in the triple digits for the start of the week.

Weather Forecast

Sunday Evening WX 6-28-2020

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT

Forecast

Saturday Evening WX

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 7:52 PM CDT
|
By Grayson Jarvis
The heat index will rise into the triple digits Sunday.

Weather Forecast

Saturday Evening WX 6-27-2020

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT
Tune in to NewsChannel 7 at 6 p.m. for your latest news, weather, and sports updates.

Forecast

Weekend Forecast

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT
It's going to be a hot and humid weekend here in the panhandle