Advertisement

AP source: NFL cutting preseason in half, pushing back start

The pandemic forced teams to conduct their entire offseason programs via videoconference. So, teams will be gathering together for the first time when training camps open July 28.
The pandemic forced teams to conduct their entire offseason programs via videoconference. So, teams will be gathering together for the first time when training camps open July 28.(Source: WVUE/Gray News)
By ARNIE STAPLETON
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The NFL will cut its preseason in half and push back the start of exhibition play so teams have more time to train following a virtual offseason made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the league hasn't announced that the preseason will be cut from four games to two.

Players are still discussing with their union whether to ask for cancellation of all preseason games, according to two people familiar with their thinking. Both people spoke on condition of anonymity because a decision hasn't been made.

The pandemic forced teams to conduct their entire offseason programs via videoconference. So, teams will be gathering together for the first time when training camps open July 28.

Minus the usual minicamps, on-field practices and in-person weight training from April to June, players' conditioning won't be what it normally is. So, eliminating the first week of preseason games Aug. 13-16 will give them more time to ratchet up their football fitness.

Teams will now play exhibitions Aug. 20-24 and Aug. 27-31 during what were originally the second and third weeks of exhibition play, with all 32 teams playing one home and one road game.

Most of those games will remain the same as originally scheduled, although some matchups in that second slate will have to be changed so every team gets a game at home.

The exhibition finales on Sept. 3 were also scrapped, giving teams more time to get ready for the regular season, which opens Sept. 10 with Houston at Kansas City.

There are no changes to the regular season schedule.

The league continues to draw up protocols, not only for COVID-19 mitigation but for ramping up practices during the first few weeks of training camp.

The annual Hall of Fame Game pitting Pittsburgh and Dallas on Aug. 6 was recently scrapped as the induction ceremonies were pushed back to 2021.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

___

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SALTWATER GRILL CLOSED

Updated: 2 hours ago
Saltwater Grill in Panama City Beach has shut its doors after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Development continues in Panama City Beach through the pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
Two grand openings on the same day are just the start of what’s to come to Panama City Beach.

News

FEMA approves $21.4 million for Hurricane Michael recovery

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
FEMA approves $21.4 million dollars for Mexico Beach Hurricane Michael recovery.

News

OPERATION DRY WATER

Updated: 2 hours ago
OPERATION DRY WATER

News

Locals keep both a tradition and memory alive this 4th of July

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Panama City Beach resident Clark Walters and his wife Kay decorate their neighborhood with American flags every 4th of July, but after his wife recently passed away Walters was able to keep the tradition going with a little help from others.

Latest News

News

Suit seeks to preserve ballot images

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A new lawsuit seeks to force all of the state’s elections supervisors to keep digital images created from paper ballots, but some supervisors worry the coming election is already complicated enough in this age of COVID.

Coronavirus

How California went from success story to virus hot spot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KATHLEEN RONAYNE Associated Press
Heading into Memorial Day weekend, California's mood was celebratory. The state had avoided dire predictions of a coronavirus surge, hospitalizations were starting to decline and restaurants and most other businesses had reopened.

News

Okaloosa County high school graduations will proceed as planned

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
High School graduations will proceed as planned in Okaloosa County; however, slight modifications have been made amid the pandemic.

News

Keeping a 4th of July Tradition Alive

Updated: 3 hours ago
A man who lost his wife in February is keeping their 4th of July traditions alive by placing 500 flags throughout the neighborhood.

News

Grand Openings and Development in Panama City Beach

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Operation Dry Water

Updated: 3 hours ago
The FWC's Operation Dry Water is aimed at keeping people from boating under the influence this 4th of July weekend.