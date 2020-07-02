Advertisement

AP Source: NFL to play Black anthem before national anthem

Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams (26), Patrick Mahomes (15), and Anthony Sherman (42) stand during the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams (26), Patrick Mahomes (15), and Anthony Sherman (42) stand during the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.(Source: AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
By ROB MAADDI AP Pro Football Writer
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” will be performed live or played before “The Star-Spangled Banner” prior to each NFL game during Week 1 and the league is considering putting names of victims of police brutality on helmet decals or jersey patches, a person familiar with the discussions told The Associated Press.

The person said the league is working collaboratively with players to recognize victims of systemic racism throughout the season in a variety of ways. The person spoke to the AP on Thursday on condition of anonymity because discussions between the league and the NFL Players Association are ongoing.

Additional plans include the use of educational programs and storytelling about the victims and their families similar to the league’s PSA on Botham Jean released in January and the Super Bowl commercial on Corey Jones featuring his cousin, former NFL star Anquan Boldin.

“Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” is traditionally known as the Black anthem. It’ll be played first when the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans to kick off the NFL regular season on Sept. 10.

It’s uncertain whether fans will be in attendance Week 1 or at all this season because of the coronavirus pandemic. The league is considering asking fans to sign a waiver and wear masks, according to a person familiar with those conversations.

The NFL announced last month it is committing $250 million over 10 years to social justice initiatives, targeting what it calls “systemic racism” and supporting “the battle against the ongoing and historic injustices faced by African Americans.”

Following the nationwide protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell denounced racism in a video prompted greatly by a players’ video seeking NFL action.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SALTWATER GRILL CLOSED

Updated: 2 hours ago
Saltwater Grill in Panama City Beach has shut its doors after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Development continues in Panama City Beach through the pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
Two grand openings on the same day are just the start of what’s to come to Panama City Beach.

News

FEMA approves $21.4 million for Hurricane Michael recovery

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
FEMA approves $21.4 million dollars for Mexico Beach Hurricane Michael recovery.

News

OPERATION DRY WATER

Updated: 2 hours ago
OPERATION DRY WATER

News

Locals keep both a tradition and memory alive this 4th of July

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Panama City Beach resident Clark Walters and his wife Kay decorate their neighborhood with American flags every 4th of July, but after his wife recently passed away Walters was able to keep the tradition going with a little help from others.

Latest News

News

Suit seeks to preserve ballot images

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A new lawsuit seeks to force all of the state’s elections supervisors to keep digital images created from paper ballots, but some supervisors worry the coming election is already complicated enough in this age of COVID.

Coronavirus

How California went from success story to virus hot spot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KATHLEEN RONAYNE Associated Press
Heading into Memorial Day weekend, California's mood was celebratory. The state had avoided dire predictions of a coronavirus surge, hospitalizations were starting to decline and restaurants and most other businesses had reopened.

News

Okaloosa County high school graduations will proceed as planned

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
High School graduations will proceed as planned in Okaloosa County; however, slight modifications have been made amid the pandemic.

News

Keeping a 4th of July Tradition Alive

Updated: 3 hours ago
A man who lost his wife in February is keeping their 4th of July traditions alive by placing 500 flags throughout the neighborhood.

News

Grand Openings and Development in Panama City Beach

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Operation Dry Water

Updated: 3 hours ago
The FWC's Operation Dry Water is aimed at keeping people from boating under the influence this 4th of July weekend.