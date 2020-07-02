Bay County Health Department adds probable antigen cases to COVID-19 numbers

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - The Florida Department of Health in Bay County (DOH-Bay) received confirmation of 54 additional cases of COVID-19. There are two new Bay County resident hospitalization. Due to the volume of cases information on addresses can be found at https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/#latest-stats in the State Report at https://bit.ly/statereportdata. Information on sex and age can be found in the State Line List at https://bit.ly/linelistexcel. The Florida Department of Health also provides a COVID-19 Dashboard at https://bit.ly/dashboardcovid with zip codes, health metrics, and testing information updated daily at 10 a.m. There is also a report detailing surveillance data for every Florida County available at https://bit.ly/countyreports.

Effective today, COVID-19 confirmed through antigen testing are included in overall case counts. In Bay County, this adds a total of 118 probable cases from June 4 through June 30 to our case totals. Antigen tests are a new way to check for active COVID-19 infection at the time of your appointment. As the COVID-19 response evolves, the Florida Department of Health remains committed to transparency and will continue to provide the most up-to-date information available as quickly as possible.

Bay County’s total diagnosed COVID-19 cases now stands at 581. This includes 549 Bay County residents and 32 non-Florida resident cases. Five Bay County residents, or 1 percent of all positive Bay County cases, have died from COVID-19. A total of 37 Bay County residents, or 7 percent of all cases, have been hospitalized with COVID-19. Data is preliminary and subject to change based on public health investigations.

The State is under a Public Health Advisory from the Florida Department of Health. It advises wearing masks in public, encourages elderly and vulnerable populations to limit interactions outside of the home, and urges all individuals to refrain from participating in gatherings of more than 50 people. To file a complaint with the Florida Department of Business and Professional regulations, click here.

DOH will offer free drive-through testing to any person over 18 at the following dates and locations:

JULY DRIVE THROUGH TESTING SITES

Former Springfield City Hall site

3529 E 3rd St

Panama City, FL 32401

Tuesday, July 7

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Adults 18+ with or without symptoms

Drive through, no appointment or referral needed

DOH-Bay is now testing anyone with symptoms of COVID-19. For screening, please call DOH-Bay at (850) 872-4455 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and follow the prompts. Testing is by appointment only. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell, vomiting or diarrhea, and/or sore throat.The Florida Department of Health also offers a list of long-term care facilities in Florida associated with COVID-19 cases and provides real-time data about active cases in the Long Term Care Facility report at https://bit.ly/ltcfreport and number of in each facility in the Long Term Care Facility Deaths report at https://bit.ly/ltcfdeaths.

The Florida Department of Health (DOH) publishes antibody COVID-19 test results data weekly. The report at https://bit.ly/antibodystate contains county, race and lab information on antibody COVID-19 tests conducted in Florida.

The Florida Department of Health (DOH) publishes pediatric report for Florida weekly. The report at https://bit.ly/pediatricreport contains characteristics of pediatric Florida resident cases by county.

