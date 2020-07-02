Bay County surpasses 500 COVID-19 cases

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Thursday.

Florida has 169,106 cases reported, 166,303 are Floridians and 2,803 are not Florida residents. The total Florida cases in the last 24-hour period is 10,109. Of those, 9,558 are Florida residents. This is a record number of cases for the state.

Health officials say 3,718 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 581 cases. This includes 549 residents and 32 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 93 years-old. Five people have died from the virus and 39 people have been hospitalized.

Okaloosa County is reporting 770 cases. This includes 754 residents, one Floridian in another state, and 15 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. Eight people have died from the virus and 62 people have had to be hospitalized.

Walton County is reporting 291 cases. 258 of the cases are residents and 33 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. Nine deaths from the virus has been reported and 28 people have had to be hospitalized.

Washington County is reporting 117 cases. 115 are residents and two are non-residents. Their ages range between 9 to 99 years-old. 20 people have been hospitalized and 13 people have died in the county.

Holmes County has 191 cases. There are 188 residents and three are non-residents. Ages range between 1 and 83 years-old. There has been five hospitalizations in Holmes County reported.

Jackson County is reporting 381 cases. There are 372 local cases and nine are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 87 years-old. There have been 29 people hospitalized and two deaths have been reported.

Calhoun County is reporting 85 cases, all are local. The ages range from 20 to 99 years-old. There has been six deaths reported. Officials say eight people have been hospitalized for the virus.

Gulf County is reporting 32 cases. They are 29 residents and three non-residents. The ages range from 9 to 89 years-old. There have been no deaths and three hospitalizations in Gulf County reported.

Franklin County is reporting nine cases. There are eight residents and one non-resident. Ages range from 21 to 75. No deaths or hospitalizations have been reported.

Liberty County is reporting 230 cases of COVID-19. All 230 are residents. The ages range from 12 to 85 years-old. One has been hospitalized from the virus in this county and one person has died.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.