Advertisement

Bay County surpasses 500 COVID-19 cases

Florida surpasses 10,000 coronavirus cases in one day.
Florida surpasses 10,000 coronavirus cases in one day.(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Thursday.

Florida has 169,106 cases reported, 166,303 are Floridians and 2,803 are not Florida residents. The total Florida cases in the last 24-hour period is 10,109. Of those, 9,558 are Florida residents. This is a record number of cases for the state.

Health officials say 3,718 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 581 cases. This includes 549 residents and 32 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 93 years-old. Five people have died from the virus and 39 people have been hospitalized.

Okaloosa County is reporting 770 cases. This includes 754 residents, one Floridian in another state, and 15 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. Eight people have died from the virus and 62 people have had to be hospitalized.

Walton County is reporting 291 cases. 258 of the cases are residents and 33 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. Nine deaths from the virus has been reported and 28 people have had to be hospitalized.

Washington County is reporting 117 cases. 115 are residents and two are non-residents. Their ages range between 9 to 99 years-old. 20 people have been hospitalized and 13 people have died in the county.

Holmes County has 191 cases. There are 188 residents and three are non-residents. Ages range between 1 and 83 years-old. There has been five hospitalizations in Holmes County reported.

Jackson County is reporting 381 cases. There are 372 local cases and nine are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 87 years-old. There have been 29 people hospitalized and two deaths have been reported.

Calhoun County is reporting 85 cases, all are local. The ages range from 20 to 99 years-old. There has been six deaths reported. Officials say eight people have been hospitalized for the virus.

Gulf County is reporting 32 cases. They are 29 residents and three non-residents. The ages range from 9 to 89 years-old. There have been no deaths and three hospitalizations in Gulf County reported.

Franklin County is reporting nine cases. There are eight residents and one non-resident. Ages range from 21 to 75. No deaths or hospitalizations have been reported.

Liberty County is reporting 230 cases of COVID-19. All 230 are residents. The ages range from 12 to 85 years-old. One has been hospitalized from the virus in this county and one person has died.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SALTWATER GRILL CLOSED

Updated: 2 hours ago
Saltwater Grill in Panama City Beach has shut its doors after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Development continues in Panama City Beach through the pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
Two grand openings on the same day are just the start of what’s to come to Panama City Beach.

News

FEMA approves $21.4 million for Hurricane Michael recovery

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
FEMA approves $21.4 million dollars for Mexico Beach Hurricane Michael recovery.

News

OPERATION DRY WATER

Updated: 2 hours ago
OPERATION DRY WATER

News

Locals keep both a tradition and memory alive this 4th of July

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Panama City Beach resident Clark Walters and his wife Kay decorate their neighborhood with American flags every 4th of July, but after his wife recently passed away Walters was able to keep the tradition going with a little help from others.

Latest News

News

Suit seeks to preserve ballot images

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A new lawsuit seeks to force all of the state’s elections supervisors to keep digital images created from paper ballots, but some supervisors worry the coming election is already complicated enough in this age of COVID.

News

Okaloosa County high school graduations will proceed as planned

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
High School graduations will proceed as planned in Okaloosa County; however, slight modifications have been made amid the pandemic.

News

Keeping a 4th of July Tradition Alive

Updated: 3 hours ago
A man who lost his wife in February is keeping their 4th of July traditions alive by placing 500 flags throughout the neighborhood.

News

Grand Openings and Development in Panama City Beach

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Operation Dry Water

Updated: 3 hours ago
The FWC's Operation Dry Water is aimed at keeping people from boating under the influence this 4th of July weekend.

News

Walton County Jail testing inmates for coronavirus

Updated: 7 hours ago
After several inmates had fevers higher than 100.4 degrees, officials with the Walton County Jail say they're now testing all inmates for COVID-19.