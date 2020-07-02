Endeavor Project underway to revitalize former Dozier School for Boys

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The former Dozier School for Boys property in Marianna was given back to Jackson County in December of 2018.

Now the county is looking to revitalize it under the Endeavor project.

Officials say the goal is to turn the property into an economic driver for the area.

The Sheriff's office has already moved onto the property with plans for an autism transition academy in the works.

The county also received a $5.8 million grant to go towards the project.

“Part of that money will be used to do things to revitalize the property as far as demolition,” said Jackson County County Administrator Wilanne Daniels. “All within the grant agreement of course that we have to abide by.”

Officials say other ideas for the property are adding a convention center and possibly a museum as well.

