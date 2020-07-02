Advertisement

FHSAA Fall Sports Task Force pushes for fall sports to be delayed

By Julia Daniels
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -The FHSAA’S  Fall Sports Task Force voted this Wednesday morning on a recommendation to move the start date for official fall sports practices from July 27 to at least August 1o due to COVID-19 concerns.

 According to George Tomyn, the executive director of the FHSAA, there has been no final decision made, but the recommendation passed included a floating start date plan that allows several start dates for schools and districts to decide on based on COVID-19 numbers in the area and when schools plan on returning to the classroom. The FHSAA could then create playoff brackets based upon when teams start practicing again.

