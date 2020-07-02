Associated Press Florida Daybook for Thursday, Jul. 02.

Thursday, Jul. 02 9:30 AM FDP and Dem Rep. Donna Shalala discuss Trump administration's 'failed' coronavirus response - Florida Democratic Party Chair Terrie Rizzo, Democratic Rep. Donna Shalala, Florida state Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez, and Florida cardiologist and public health expert Dr Bernard Ashby join a virtual press conference to discuss how the Trump administration's 'failed' coronavirus (COVID-19) response led to another surge in infections in Florida and across the country

Weblinks: http://www.floridadems.org, https://twitter.com/FlaDems

Contacts: Frances Swanson, Florida Democratic Party, fswanson@floridadems.org, 1 415 830 2631

Thursday, Jul. 02 10:00 AM Florida agriculture commissioner and Dem Rep. Stephanie Murphy discuss unfair trade practices - Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy hold Zoom press conference on 'the urgent need for the U.S. trade representative action to address unfair trade practices'

Weblinks: http://www.freshfromflorida.com, https://twitter.com/freshfromFL

Contacts: Max Flugrath, Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Max.Flugrath@FDACS.gov

Thursday, Jul. 02 10:45 AM Dem Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz discusses public response and holiday safety measures - Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz convenes a round table of public health experts to discuss coronavirus (COVID-19) and the public response and holiday safety measures

Weblinks: http://wassermanschultz.house.gov, https://twitter.com/RepDWStweets

Contacts: Michael Liquerman, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz's office, Michael.Liquerman@mail.house.gov, 1 954 732 9937

Thursday, Jul. 02 11:30 AM CANCELED: Vice President Pence continues 'Faith in America' tour in Florida - CANCELED: Vice President Mike Pence continues 'Faith in America' tour in Florida * Attendees must agree to 'voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to coronavirus (COVID-19)' and discharge Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. and the venue for any liability for illness or injury

Location: Sarasota Event Center, 600 N Beneva Rd, Sarasota, FL

Weblinks: http://www.donaldjtrump.com, https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump

Contacts: Vice President press, 1 202 456 0373; Trump for President press, pressoffice@donaldtrump.com;

Doors Open: 09:00 am Doors Close: 11:00 am

Thursday, Jul. 02 International Investment Latin America Forum

Location: The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove, Miami, 3300 SW 27th Ave, Miami, FL

Weblinks: https://event.internationalinvestment.net/LatAmForum/en/page/home, https://twitter.com/intlinvestment

Contacts: Lucy Wilson, Incisive Media events, lucy.wilson@odmpublishing.com, +44 (0)20 3727 9948

Thursday, Jul. 02 - Sunday, Aug. 02 Tribeca Drive-in movie and comedy series launches across U.S. - Tribeca Drive-In, series of drive-in movie screenings and live stand-up comedy shows launches in multiple venues across the U.S., taking place every weekend throughout July. Participating venues include Nickerson Beach in Nassau County, NY; Orchard Beach in the Bronx, New York; The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA; AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX; and Hard Rock Stadium in Miami; plus additional venues to be announced. Schedules include musical movies, high school comedies, sports-themed Sundays, Ladies' Nights and Kids' Nights, plus a 4th of July Celebration featuring 'Field of Dreams' and 'The Wizard of Oz', and a special 25th anniversary screening of 'Apollo 13'. Series also features special screenings for health care and front-line workers, with concessions from local businesses and a percentage of proceeds donated to Black Lives Matter

Weblinks: https://tribecafilm.com/, https://twitter.com/tribeca

Contacts: Sunshine Sachs, TribecaDriveIn@sunshinesachs.com

Thursday, Jul. 02 Vice President Pence visits Florida - Vice President Mike Pence visits Florida, meeting Governor Ron DeSantis on coronavirus (COVID-19) * A bus tour, including delivering remarks at a 'Faith in America' event in Sarasota and touring Oakley Transport in Lake Wales, has been canceled

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/VP

Contacts: Vice President press, 1 202 456 0373

Friday, Jul. 03 - Tuesday, Jul. 07 CANCELED: OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Annual Session - CANCELED: OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Annual Session * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Vancouver

Weblinks: http://www.oscepa.org/, https://twitter.com/oscepa

Contacts: OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, osce@oscepa.org, +45 33 378040

Friday, Jul. 03 - Sunday, Jul. 05 CANCELED: West Palm Beach Antiques Festival * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: South Florida Fair, 9067 Southern Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL

Weblinks: http://www.wpbaf.com/

Contacts: WPBAF, 1 941 697 7475

Saturday, Jul. 04 Independence Day - Independence Day, aka 4th of July - public holiday celebrating the adoption on this date in 1776 of the Declaration of Independence, which was written primarily by Thomas Jefferson and announced the secession from the British Empire of the 13 American colonies then at war with Great Britain