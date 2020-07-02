Advertisement

Governor Ron Desantis and Florida’s Surgeon General Urge Action

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference at Orlando Regional Medical Center Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. DeSantis spoke about Florida's caseload of coronavirus topping 100,000. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference at Orlando Regional Medical Center Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. DeSantis spoke about Florida's caseload of coronavirus topping 100,000. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (WILX)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -As the Fourth of July holiday weekend approaches, Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Surgeon General are reminding all Floridians to protect the vulnerable by avoiding the Three Cs: Closed Spaces, Crowded Places, and Close-Contact Settings and by wearing a mask in public:

  • Closed Spaces. Avoid closed spaces with poor ventilation that could allow contagious droplets to linger in the air.
  • Crowded Places. Avoid crowded places with many people nearby; the greater the number of individuals in an area, the greater the chances of COVID-19 spreading from person-to-person.
  • Close-Contact Settings Avoid close-range conversations and stay at least six feet from others.

Individuals over the age of 65 and those with underlying conditions are at risk of severe complications from COVID-19 and should avoid crowds and minimize contact outside the home.

Additionally, Floridians should continue to practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from others; stay home when sick or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms; clean and disinfect countertops and frequently used surfaces and items at least daily, and wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds (if hand washing is not an option, use hand sanitizer comprised of at least 60% alcohol). The Department of Health is urging Floridians to do their part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by continuing to practice these preventative measures, which have proven effective in combating this disease.

“People over the age of 65 and those with underlying conditions are at risk of severe complications from COVID-19 and should avoid crowds and minimize to contact outside of the home,” said Governor Ron Desantis “As we head into this holiday weekend, I encourage all Floridians be diligent in avoiding closed spaces, crowded places, and close-contact settings, and remember to wear a mask. Together, we must continue to take the appropriate steps to slow the spread of this virus.”

“Avoiding closed spaces, crowded places, and close-contact settings while continuing to practice additional preventative measures is critically important in the fight against COVID-19,” said Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nunez. “Avoiding closed spaces with poor ventilation, crowded places with many people nearby, and close-contact settings such as close-range conversations are important mitigation measures that we should continue using to prevent the spread of this disease.”

“Many asymptomatic individuals are unknowingly carrying the COVID-19 virus in public,” said Florida Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees. “Wearing a mask in public settings, frequently washing your hands for at least 20 seconds, and observing the latest social distancing guidelines will also amplify our ongoing efforts in protecting our most vulnerable populations from contracting this virus. Every Floridian has an important role to play in shielding and safeguarding our communities against COVID-19.”

On June 19, the Department of Health launched a statewide PSA campaign to continue ensuring that every Florida community has access to the most up-to-date preventative guidance associated with COVID-19. The PSAs are available in English, Spanish, and Haitian Creole.

With 64 Florida counties in Phase 2 and three counties in Phase 1 of Governor Ron DeSantis’ Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step. Plan for Florida’s Recovery, the Department encourages Floridians to remain vigilant and continue following the guidance issued with these phases. There is currently no vaccine to prevent the disease and the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to COVID-19.

The Florida Department of Health issued an additional Public Health Advisory on June 20 in response to COVID-19, providing recommendations to protect Floridians and visitors from this virus by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

Additionally, the Department continues to promote its mobile app, StrongerThanC19, in order to track the efficacy of COVID-19 preventative measures. The app allows users to update their answers as symptoms and information change, providing officials with up-to-the-minute information to help improve the distribution of resources in response to COVID-19. The free mobile app is available in the Google Play and Apple

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Family witnesses bison charge at woman in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A Minnesota family was camping at Yellowstone National Park when they witnessed a bison charge at a woman.

News

Scallop season begins in Franklin County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Scallop season will help the tourism economy of Franklin County, according to locals.

News

Pinspiration offers arts and crafts summer camp

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jordan McCool
Pinspiration is a DIY arts and crafts studio in Panama City Beach. Summer camps are offered for kids ages 5-12 years old.

News

Summertime Learning - Pinspiration

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
In this week's Summertime Learning segment, Newschannel 7's Jordan McCool tells us about how a craft studio in Panama City Beach is offering unique summer camps.

Latest News

News

Parental consent now required for minors seeking abortions

Updated: 12 hours ago
Minors must now get their parents consent before having an abortion in Florida.

News

Endeavor Project

Updated: 12 hours ago
We got an update from Jackson County officials on the Endeavor Project.

News

Wake Conference

Updated: 12 hours ago
Two local teens have found a way for Bay County youth to attend a church camp of sorts and stay safe while doing it.

News

New Abortion Law

Updated: 12 hours ago
Minors must now get their parents permission before having an abortion in Florida.

News

Jackson County Preps for Holiday Weekend

Updated: 12 hours ago
Jackson County officials say they're preparing for a busy 4th of July weekend.

News

Law Enforcement Preps for July 4th Holiday

Updated: 12 hours ago
We speak to local law enforcement officers to see how they're preparing for the upcoming holiday weekend.