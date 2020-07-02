Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Newly released body camera footage shows Florida police officers laughing and celebrating after shooting protesters with rubber bullets during a May protest against police brutality. In response to a story by the Miami Herald, Fort Lauderdale police posted a video on its official YouTube channel Wednesday taken from the body camera of Detective Zachary Baro on May 31. During one section of the video, an officer approaches Baro behind the police line and asks if his body camera is off. After Baro replies incorrectly that his camera is in stand-by mode and not recording, the two officers begin laughing and joking about the people they had shot with rubber bullets.

MIAMI (AP) — A Miami-Dade police officer has been relieved of duty after an incident caught on body camera showed him hitting a woman as she yelled at him at Miami International Airport. The video posted on Twitter shows a Black Miami-Dade police officer speaking to a Black woman inside the terminal after she was missed a flight because she arrived late. She yells, “You acting like you white when you really Black," and the police report says she hit the officer on the chin with her face. He then struck her in the face. An investigation of the incident is underway.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A convict serving a life sentence in Florida for sex crimes has pleaded guilty to two rapes in Tennessee from more than 30 years ago. Shelby County prosecutors say 55-year-old Jimmy Love pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of aggravated rape at a hearing in Memphis. Love was brought to Memphis from the Hardee Correctional Institution in Bowling Green, Florida, in order to face the charges. He apologized to one victim at the hearing. Prosecutors said DNA evidence matched Love to the 1986 rape of a woman in the Raleigh neighborhood in Memphis. His DNA also linked him to a 1987 rape.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — An autopsy has confirmed that an electrician found dead at a Florida home had been electrocuted. The Sun Sentinel reports 78-year-old Patrick Ferracano's death was confirmed by the Broward Medical Examiner’s Office. Ferracano was found in the attic of a Fort Lauderdale home Monday. Officials say Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the house after the homeowner’s attempts to communicate with the electrician went unanswered. The homeowner told investigators Ferracano was a longtime acquaintance who had been working in the attic for several hours. Rescue workers cut a hole in the ceiling to retrieve Ferracano’s body. The electrician had been pronounced dead at the scene.