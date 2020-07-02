Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Don't even think of putting an asterisk on this year's NBA champion. Ask around the league and coaches and players all seem to agree that the 2020 title, if awarded, will be the hardest in league history to claim. The 2020 season has seen political unrest between the NBA and China, the deaths of David Stern and Kobe Bryant, racial issues across the nation and, if that wasn’t enough, a pandemic. In short, this has been a year like none other and the NBA believes the championship will be most definitely earned.

UNDATED (AP) — Six players with FC Dallas have tested positive for COVID-19 and the entire team has been quarantined ahead of the MLS Is Back tournament. The club confirmed in a statement Wednesday that the players tested positive upon arrival in Florida for the monthlong tournament starting next week. The team said all players and staff tested negative for coronavirus before leaving for the tournament on Saturday. Upon arrival, two players tested positive. Four more positive tests were uncovered in subsequent testing.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — J.R. Smith has joined LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers for their championship push. The Lakers announced their long-anticipated signing of Smith as a substitute player. Smith is the Lakers’ replacement for Avery Bradley, who cited family reasons for his decision not to finish the season with the Lakers in Orlando. The 34-year-old Smith hasn’t played in the league since November 2018, but the 2013 Sixth Man of the Year is a longtime trusted teammate of James. They won the NBA title together with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and reached four consecutive NBA Finals.