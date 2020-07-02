Hundreds expected at Blue Springs Park for Independence Day

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Blue Springs Park in Marianna is a well-known summer hotspot for locals and visitors. County officials say they’re expecting even larger crowds for the Fourth of July.

“We would anticipate in the neighborhood of probably 800 or more people,” said Jackson County County Administrator Wilanne Daniels.

Blue Springs is also hosting its freedom springs triathlon Saturday morning to kick off Independence Day.

“Those athletes often bring their family and make a day of it at Blue Springs,” said Daniels. “That’s usually a well-attended event, weather permitting.”

With hundreds expected, officials say staff will keep an eye on visitors to make sure all social distancing guidelines are being followed.

They also ask visitors to be courteous of others and keep their distance.

“Anyone that plans to attend just be mindful. Complacency is I think where the problem lies in spreading,” said Daniels. “But just be aware, you don’t know who may be there who’s come in contact with someone positive or may be positive and not know it.”

Officials say above all they’re glad to see locals and visitors getting out again, as long as they’re doing it safely.

“We are happy to see economic activity, at the same time we want to remind people to use caution,” said Daniels. “It’s a very fine line we walk as we travel towards reopening the economy.”

Officials say another portion of the boardwalk at Spring Creek Park in Marianna will also be open this weekend.

Florida Caverns State Park has its museum and visitors center open, but is not holding any cavern tours because of the coronavirus.

