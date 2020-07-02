Local law enforcement preparing for 4th of July weekend

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Fourth of July weekend is almost here and local law enforcement officials want everyone to follow the rules.

“We’re doing everything we can to make sure we have additional personnel on the road. Sheriff [Tommy] Ford has made sure that he’s gonna assign people to help with transport, extra bodies to work the neighborhoods and help with the roadways. Traffic is going to be very bad as well,” said Captain David Baldwin with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

They’ll especially be enforcing social distancing guidelines.

“The difference is following those new guidelines. People hate hearing the term “the new norm” but it’s something they have to adapt to as well,” said Baldwin.

Captain Baldwin said while people are not required to wear masks, they do want people to stay six-feet apart and follow other safety protocols. Baldwin said they also want bars and other businesses to follow the executive orders, such as remaining closed or operate at 50% capacity.

“If it’s a bar that’s open and they are in violation this weekend, [they’ll] deal [with it] through the business bureau and through the Governor’s office who they’ve assigned to deal with those types of violations,” said Baldwin. “Law-enforcement, we can shut a bar down if they are in violation of the Governor’s order.”

Captain Baldwin also said they’ll monitor traffic, neighborhoods and firework celebrations, since it’s legal to use fireworks during the 4th of July.

“Probably just like the fire department, we want everyone to be safe,” said Baldwin. “Use common sense. I know we have issues with burns and medical calls to respond to. Just try to be as safe as possible.”

Captain Baldwin also wants to encourage people to be safe while traveling the roadways.

