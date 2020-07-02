Advertisement

Minor League Baseball cancels 2020 season affecting local alum

By Julia Daniels
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Minor League Baseball cancelled its 2020 season on Tuesday due to lack of lucrative television deals and Major League Baseball not having the players to supply minor league teams. 

This leaves a lot unknown to many players, including Blountstown baseball alum, Bryson Horne, who just signed with the Atlanta Braves organization. 

“It was kind of frustrating to not get started right away, like a normal year. It’s frustrating for all the other guys who have been in the minor leagues who have been there for a while because they don’t get to play either, but for me it’s kind of a unique situation because I just signed. A normal year, I would be playing right now. With the situation, I am just waiting to get going. It’s just a weird situation. I’m trying to make the most of it. I’m trying to keep working out, hitting, and throwing, doing whatever I can do till we can get going,” said Horne. 

Bryson has not yet headed to Northport, Florida for training, but he has been on several zoom calls in order to get acquainted with personnel within the organization. 

“I think the plan is that we are supposed to be doing instructional league stuff at the spring training complexes soon. I don’t know when that’s supposed to be. I assume it’ll be when the big league season gets started. We will just have to wait and see. I’ve just been at home in Blountstown. I’ve been going out to the high school field as much as I can to hit and throw, stuff like that. I’ve been trying to work out where I can, when I can. It’s just kind of a waiting game at this point,” said Horne. 

