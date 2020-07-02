Advertisement

Panama City murder suspect in custody

Second suspect also arrested
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - On July 1, 2020, Jakorey Shivers was taken into custody by members of the United States Marshal Service Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Shivers had active warrants for second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and felon in possession of ammunition.

These charges are a result of the ongoing investigation into the homicide of 26-year-old Sawson Owens III that occurred on the night of June 29, 2020.

At the time of Shivers’ apprehension, 22-year-old Marvita Nicole Hudson was also detained.

Through the course of the investigation it was discovered that Hudson had been filing false police reports and providing false information to detectives with a direct intent to protect Shivers and mislead the homicide investigation.

Hudson was charged with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder, filing a false police report, and possession of crack cocaine.

The Panama City Police Department would like to thank the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Springfield Police Department, and the United States Marshal Service for their assistance in this investigation.

This case is still under investigation and anyone having any information in reference to this case should please contact the Panama City Police Department,

850-872-3100, or you can report your tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City” Tip411 app in the Apple App Store or Google Pay Store.

Police say Hudson has been charged with providing false information to law enforcement in connection to a Panama City murder suspect.
Police say Hudson has been charged with providing false information to law enforcement in connection to a Panama City murder suspect.(PANAMA CITY POLICE DEPT.)
Shivers was arrested Wednesday in connection to a Panama City murder that occurred late Monday night.
Shivers was arrested Wednesday in connection to a Panama City murder that occurred late Monday night.(PANAMA CITY POLICE DEPT.)

Latest News

News

SALTWATER GRILL CLOSED

Updated: 2 hours ago
Saltwater Grill in Panama City Beach has shut its doors after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Development continues in Panama City Beach through the pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
Two grand openings on the same day are just the start of what’s to come to Panama City Beach.

News

FEMA approves $21.4 million for Hurricane Michael recovery

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
FEMA approves $21.4 million dollars for Mexico Beach Hurricane Michael recovery.

News

OPERATION DRY WATER

Updated: 2 hours ago
OPERATION DRY WATER

News

Locals keep both a tradition and memory alive this 4th of July

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Panama City Beach resident Clark Walters and his wife Kay decorate their neighborhood with American flags every 4th of July, but after his wife recently passed away Walters was able to keep the tradition going with a little help from others.

Latest News

News

Suit seeks to preserve ballot images

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A new lawsuit seeks to force all of the state’s elections supervisors to keep digital images created from paper ballots, but some supervisors worry the coming election is already complicated enough in this age of COVID.

News

Okaloosa County high school graduations will proceed as planned

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
High School graduations will proceed as planned in Okaloosa County; however, slight modifications have been made amid the pandemic.

News

Keeping a 4th of July Tradition Alive

Updated: 3 hours ago
A man who lost his wife in February is keeping their 4th of July traditions alive by placing 500 flags throughout the neighborhood.

News

Grand Openings and Development in Panama City Beach

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Operation Dry Water

Updated: 3 hours ago
The FWC's Operation Dry Water is aimed at keeping people from boating under the influence this 4th of July weekend.

News

Walton County Jail testing inmates for coronavirus

Updated: 7 hours ago
After several inmates had fevers higher than 100.4 degrees, officials with the Walton County Jail say they're now testing all inmates for COVID-19.