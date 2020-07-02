Panama City murder suspect in custody

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - On July 1, 2020, Jakorey Shivers was taken into custody by members of the United States Marshal Service Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Shivers had active warrants for second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and felon in possession of ammunition.

These charges are a result of the ongoing investigation into the homicide of 26-year-old Sawson Owens III that occurred on the night of June 29, 2020.

At the time of Shivers’ apprehension, 22-year-old Marvita Nicole Hudson was also detained.

Through the course of the investigation it was discovered that Hudson had been filing false police reports and providing false information to detectives with a direct intent to protect Shivers and mislead the homicide investigation.

Hudson was charged with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder, filing a false police report, and possession of crack cocaine.

The Panama City Police Department would like to thank the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Springfield Police Department, and the United States Marshal Service for their assistance in this investigation.

This case is still under investigation and anyone having any information in reference to this case should please contact the Panama City Police Department,

850-872-3100, or you can report your tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City” Tip411 app in the Apple App Store or Google Pay Store.

Police say Hudson has been charged with providing false information to law enforcement in connection to a Panama City murder suspect. (PANAMA CITY POLICE DEPT.)