Pinspiration offers arts and crafts summer camp

By Jordan McCool
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

With some creativity and a whole lot of fun, campers are getting to experience all things DIY at Pinspiration art and craft studio in Panama City Beach.

“It really is about learning about art and then having fun experiences that go along with that,” Pinspiration Panama City Beach Owner, Shayla Bysina said.

A maximum of 10 kids are allowed in camp each day. Temperature checks and hand washing are also in place. The theme for this week is unicorns, but other themes throughout the summer include pets, glow party, space, and Disney.

“A lot of these kids can’t do these types of projects either at school or at home and they really have that opportunity to do it here,” Bysina said.

Campers this week are doing an acrylic pour, creating a sugar scrub, painting on canvases, and more. Campers complete three projects per day, getting to personalize each one.

“Every project we have you can customize it with your own paint colors, with our different embellishments and really make it your own unique project,” Bysina.

Camps are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m to 12 p.m. and kids who are five through 12 years old can participate. For more information on the summer camps, visit their website.

