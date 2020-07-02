Advertisement

Police arrest armed man on the grounds where Canadian PM Trudeau lives

He wasn't there at the time
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police tweeted that they arrested an armed man who entered the grounds where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lives.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police tweeted that they arrested an armed man who entered the grounds where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lives.(Source: CTV Network, CNN)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police said Thursday they arrested an armed man who entered the grounds where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the country’s governor general live.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police tweeted that Trudeau and Governor General Julie Payette were not present at the time of the incident in Ottawa early Thursday.

Police said the man was arrested without any incident and is now being interviewed. Police have not released his identity and said charges are pending.

Payette, who is the representative of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II as head of state, holds a mostly ceremonial position.

Trudeau, his wife and three children live in a cottage on the sprawling property where the governor general resides because the prime minister’s traditional residence is in disrepair.

“We thank the RCMP and police for quickly resolving the situation this morning at Rideau Hall. All of our staff are safe,” Payette tweeted.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SALTWATER GRILL CLOSED

Updated: 2 hours ago
Saltwater Grill in Panama City Beach has shut its doors after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Development continues in Panama City Beach through the pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
Two grand openings on the same day are just the start of what’s to come to Panama City Beach.

News

FEMA approves $21.4 million for Hurricane Michael recovery

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
FEMA approves $21.4 million dollars for Mexico Beach Hurricane Michael recovery.

News

OPERATION DRY WATER

Updated: 2 hours ago
OPERATION DRY WATER

News

Locals keep both a tradition and memory alive this 4th of July

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Panama City Beach resident Clark Walters and his wife Kay decorate their neighborhood with American flags every 4th of July, but after his wife recently passed away Walters was able to keep the tradition going with a little help from others.

Latest News

News

Suit seeks to preserve ballot images

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A new lawsuit seeks to force all of the state’s elections supervisors to keep digital images created from paper ballots, but some supervisors worry the coming election is already complicated enough in this age of COVID.

Coronavirus

How California went from success story to virus hot spot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KATHLEEN RONAYNE Associated Press
Heading into Memorial Day weekend, California's mood was celebratory. The state had avoided dire predictions of a coronavirus surge, hospitalizations were starting to decline and restaurants and most other businesses had reopened.

News

Okaloosa County high school graduations will proceed as planned

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
High School graduations will proceed as planned in Okaloosa County; however, slight modifications have been made amid the pandemic.

News

Keeping a 4th of July Tradition Alive

Updated: 3 hours ago
A man who lost his wife in February is keeping their 4th of July traditions alive by placing 500 flags throughout the neighborhood.

News

Grand Openings and Development in Panama City Beach

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Operation Dry Water

Updated: 3 hours ago
The FWC's Operation Dry Water is aimed at keeping people from boating under the influence this 4th of July weekend.