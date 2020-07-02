Scallop season begins in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Scallop season has begun in Franklin County.

Scallop season is important to the Franklin County community because it extends the tourism season, which they say tends to slow down after Fourth of July.

Local business owner Rex Pennycuff says, this year the season could have more implications because of COVID-19.

"I think it's going to give people an alternative to get outdoors and spread people out, so that they'll have other alternatives to do than to be in crowded areas," said Rex Pennycuff, owner of Fisherman's Choice East Point.

Scallop season ends in September in Florida.

