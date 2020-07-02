Advertisement

Thursday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a much quieter start over NWFL this morning with mostly clear skies. Plenty of sunshine will go to work on our temperatures quickly this morning. That will lead toward a few pop up showers developing near the coast by the mid to late morning. Eventually, we’ll see more widespread scattered storms developing throughout the Panhandle into the rest of the day.

Otherwise, yesterday’s rains and this morning’s clearer skies helped to bring down this morning’s temperatures. It’s still warm and humid, but mainly in the low to mid 70s. Temperatures should warm fast under the morning sunshine. We’ll be well on our way into the mid 80s by mid morning before some storms start to flare up. Those who will wait longer into the day to see a scattered storm will still manage to reach the low 90s for afternoon highs.

However, our ridge of high pressure is sliding out to the west now. Troughing and a stalling out frontal boundary in the Southeast will lead toward more lift for scattered storm development. We’ll see this new pattern settle in for the long haul right into the upcoming weekend. There’s a good chance for scattered storms to develop today right on through the weekend.

While I don’t see it as an all day rain in any one spot, we’ll still certainly want to have Plan B’s for any outdoor plans heading into Independence Day. We’re looking at rain totals from today through Sunday of roughly 3-5″ across the Panhandle, with some locally higher pockets possible.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies turn partly to mostly cloudy as scattered showers and thunderstorms develop into the midday and afternoon. Highs today reach the upper 80s to low 90s. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us running unsettled with more scattered storms developing right through the holiday weekend.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Tune in to NewsChannel 7 at 6 p.m. for your latest news, weather, and sports updates.