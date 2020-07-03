Advertisement

Area 4th of July Fireworks Displays

Several cities across the panhandle will be holding fireworks shows this 4th of July.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 3, 2020
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Several cities across the panhandle will be holding fireworks shows this 4th of July.

Bay County

In Bay County, the city of Panama City will hold three shows.

There will be one in Millville starting at 9PM. That show will take place over Watson Bayou.

A fireworks display will also be held in the Sweetbay community starting at 9:15PM, and in downtown Panama City, a fireworks show will begin at 9:30PM. Those fireworks will be launched from the City Marina.

In the city of Lynn Haven, residents can head to either Kinsaul Park or Porter Park to watch the city’s fireworks celebration beginning at 9PM.

Panama City Beach’s Star Spangled Spectacular kicks off at 9PM with dueling fireworks displays from the city and county piers.

Gulf County

There will be two locations for residents to watch fireworks.

In Port St. Joe, folks can head to Clifford Sims Park. That show begins at 10PM (Eastern); and in Wewahitchka, a fireworks display will take place at sundown in Lake Alice Park.

Okaloosa County

In Okaloosa County, several displays will take place.

The city of Destin will hold its 34th Annual Independence Day fireworks show beginning at 9PM. That display will take place in the Destin Harbor overlooking the East Pass.

Crestview’s fireworks show also starts at 9PM at Twin Hills Park, and the city of Niceville will hold its annual celebration beginning at 8:45PM over Boggy Bayou.

