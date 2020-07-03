Advertisement

Black Lives Matter art exhibit opens

Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The Panama City Center for the Arts opened a Black Lives Matter exhibition Friday. The exhibition grew from a conversation with a group of local Black artists as the first step of a longer-term collaboration. The Center put out a call for art from local Black artists that expressed their feelings, thoughts, and experience with the Black experience in America.

Each piece will be accompanied by the artist's bio, as well as an explanation of why the artist chose that piece to exhibit.

The exhibition will also features a community wall for all visitors to share their own feelings, thoughts, and experiences. The local artists are going to be sharing important and personal stories with others through their art and personal statements.

“We gotta be to a place where we say, ‘Okay, I don’t want to do wrong,' because your doing wrong. I don’t want to evil, evil begets more evil. I don’t think two wrongs don’t make a right,” Local Artist Ricky Steel said. “That makes a whole lot of sense, you know? And I think like they say good overcomes evil, now that’s what I do believe, that good will overcome evil. I think when we decide to take a stand and use our art as a platform to symbolize good in America. I think it will make a difference.”

The first floor gallery exhibitions will be on display until Saturday, August 1st.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Franklin county Grant

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Franklin County TDC is offering grants to local not for profit organizations.

News

BLM Art Exhibit

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Panama City Center for the Arts opened a Black Lives Matter art exhibition Friday.

News

Holiday Air Travel

Updated: 1 hours ago
What does air travel into Bay County look like heading into the 4th of July holiday weekend? We take a look.

News

JR's Fireworks

Updated: 1 hours ago
We head across the Florida line into Alabama where folks are stocking up on fireworks ahead of the 4th of July.

News

Gulf Coast Visitation

Updated: 1 hours ago
With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across Florida, Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center is taking a step back with its visitation policy.

Latest News

News

Floridians flock to buy fireworks this Independence Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
Governor DeSantis recently signed a bill defining the Fourth of July a designated holiday when people can legally shoot fireworks in Florida.

News

Area 4th of July Fireworks Displays

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Several cities across the panhandle will be holding fireworks shows this 4th of July.

News

Jackson County School District postpones graduations

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Jackson County School District seniors will have to wait a little longer for their graduation ceremonies.

News

Destin Seafood Festival canceled

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The organizers of the Destin Seafood Festival have canceled 2020′s event.

News

Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center reverts back to Level 3 visitation policy

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Starting Friday, visitors will not be allowed into the hospital.