Black Lives Matter art exhibit opens

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The Panama City Center for the Arts opened a Black Lives Matter exhibition Friday. The exhibition grew from a conversation with a group of local Black artists as the first step of a longer-term collaboration. The Center put out a call for art from local Black artists that expressed their feelings, thoughts, and experience with the Black experience in America.

Each piece will be accompanied by the artist's bio, as well as an explanation of why the artist chose that piece to exhibit.

The exhibition will also features a community wall for all visitors to share their own feelings, thoughts, and experiences. The local artists are going to be sharing important and personal stories with others through their art and personal statements.

“We gotta be to a place where we say, ‘Okay, I don’t want to do wrong,' because your doing wrong. I don’t want to evil, evil begets more evil. I don’t think two wrongs don’t make a right,” Local Artist Ricky Steel said. “That makes a whole lot of sense, you know? And I think like they say good overcomes evil, now that’s what I do believe, that good will overcome evil. I think when we decide to take a stand and use our art as a platform to symbolize good in America. I think it will make a difference.”

The first floor gallery exhibitions will be on display until Saturday, August 1st.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.