Destin Seafood Festival canceled

The 2020 Destin Seafood Festival has been canceled.
The 2020 Destin Seafood Festival has been canceled.(Destin Seafood Festival)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG) - The organizers of the Destin Seafood Festival have canceled 2020′s event.

The festival was set for October 2nd through 4th. It would have been the 42nd annual Destin Seafood Festival.

Organizers say the choice was made with an abundance of caution and with respect to the city of Destin, the community, the property hosts, volunteers, patron, vendors, and sponsors.

“Given the uncertainty of this unprecedented global situation and the economic hardships facing our partners, our team feels that this is the most responsible choice based on the information we have today,” organizers wrote in a press release Thursday.

Despite the cancellation of the Destin Seafood Festival, organizers say the Destin Fishing Rodeo, which spans the whole month of October, will go on as scheduled.

The next Destin Seafood Festival is set for October 1-3, 2021.

