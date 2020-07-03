FEMA approves $21.4 million for Hurricane Michael recovery

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

FEMA has approved two projects totaling nearly $21.4 million for the State of Florida to reimburse Mexico Beach and the Florida Department of Financial Services for eligible costs of debris removal activities and emergency protective measures following Hurricane Michael.

Mexico Beach is receiving $8,042,631 in reimbursement funds for additional debris cleanup activities. Work completed includes collection and disposal of vegetation, construction materials, sand and rubble from streets, rights of way and waterways throughout the city.

The Florida Department of Financial Services is receiving $13,326,693 for actions to remove the immediate threat to health and safety - such as search and rescue operations, firefighting operations, emergency operations center support and emergency medical care.

These grants are funded by FEMA’s Public Assistance program, an essential source of funding for communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) works with FEMA during all phases of the PA program and reviews projects prior to FEMA final approval. Applicants work directly with FEMA to develop projects and scopes of work. FEMA obligates funding for projects after final approval.

Once a project is obligated by FEMA, FDEM works closely with applicants to finalize grants and begin making payments. FDEM has implemented new procedures designed to ensure grant funding is provided to local communities as quickly as possible.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants to state, tribal and local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations, including houses of worship, so communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.