Florida reports more than 9,400 cases of COVID-19 in daily report

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Friday.

Florida has 178,594 cases reported, 175,718 are Floridians and 2,876 are not Florida residents.

Health officials say 3,785 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 625 cases. This includes 593 residents and 32 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 93 years-old. Five people have died from the virus and 39 people have been hospitalized.

Okaloosa County is reporting 820 cases. This includes 804 residents, one Floridian in another state, and 15 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. Eight people have died from the virus and 65 people have had to be hospitalized.

Walton County is reporting 295 cases. 262 of the cases are residents and 33 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. Nine deaths from the virus has been reported and 29 people have had to be hospitalized.

Washington County is reporting 118 cases. 116 are residents and two are non-residents. Their ages range between 9 to 99 years-old. 21 people have been hospitalized and 13 people have died in the county.

Holmes County has 196 cases. There are 193 residents and three are non-residents. Ages range between 1 and 83 years-old. There has been five hospitalizations in Holmes County reported.

Jackson County is reporting 394 cases. There are 384 local cases and ten are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 87 years-old. There have been 31 people hospitalized and two deaths have been reported.

Calhoun County is reporting 97 cases, all are local. The ages range from 15 to 99 years-old. There has been six deaths reported. Officials say eight people have been hospitalized for the virus.

Gulf County is reporting 34 cases. They are 30 residents and four non-residents. The ages range from 9 to 89 years-old. There have been no deaths and three hospitalizations in Gulf County reported.

Franklin County is reporting 11 cases. There are ten residents and one non-resident. Ages range from 21 to 77. No deaths or hospitalizations have been reported.

Liberty County is reporting 238 cases of COVID-19. All 238 are residents. The ages range from 10 to 85 years-old. One has been hospitalized from the virus in this county and one person has died.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

