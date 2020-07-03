Advertisement

Florida reports more than 9,400 cases of COVID-19 in daily report

Health officials say 3,785 people have died from the virus in the state.
Health officials say 3,785 people have died from the virus in the state.(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Friday.

Florida has 178,594 cases reported, 175,718 are Floridians and 2,876 are not Florida residents.

Health officials say 3,785 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 625 cases. This includes 593 residents and 32 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 93 years-old. Five people have died from the virus and 39 people have been hospitalized.

Okaloosa County is reporting 820 cases. This includes 804 residents, one Floridian in another state, and 15 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. Eight people have died from the virus and 65 people have had to be hospitalized.

Walton County is reporting 295 cases. 262 of the cases are residents and 33 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. Nine deaths from the virus has been reported and 29 people have had to be hospitalized.

Washington County is reporting 118 cases. 116 are residents and two are non-residents. Their ages range between 9 to 99 years-old. 21 people have been hospitalized and 13 people have died in the county.

Holmes County has 196 cases. There are 193 residents and three are non-residents. Ages range between 1 and 83 years-old. There has been five hospitalizations in Holmes County reported.

Jackson County is reporting 394 cases. There are 384 local cases and ten are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 87 years-old. There have been 31 people hospitalized and two deaths have been reported.

Calhoun County is reporting 97 cases, all are local. The ages range from 15 to 99 years-old. There has been six deaths reported. Officials say eight people have been hospitalized for the virus.

Gulf County is reporting 34 cases. They are 30 residents and four non-residents. The ages range from 9 to 89 years-old. There have been no deaths and three hospitalizations in Gulf County reported.

Franklin County is reporting 11 cases. There are ten residents and one non-resident. Ages range from 21 to 77. No deaths or hospitalizations have been reported.

Liberty County is reporting 238 cases of COVID-19. All 238 are residents. The ages range from 10 to 85 years-old. One has been hospitalized from the virus in this county and one person has died.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center reverts back to Level 3 visitation policy

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Starting Friday, visitors will not be allowed into the hospital.

News

Felons’ voting rights once again uncertain

Updated: 4 hours ago
An estimated 770,000 felons too poor to pay their legal financial obligations believed they’d be allowed to vote in the upcoming elections after a federal court found the state could not block them from registering to vote.

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York Man Accidentally Sets Home on Fire with Fireworks

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.

News

France: Reopening strategist Castex named new prime minister

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

Latest News

News

Health experts attribute new COVID-19 cases in Bay County to antigen tests

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Officials with the Florida Department of Health In Bay County say the majority of the 173 recently added cases were from antigen tests collected last month.

News

New Downtown microbrewery honors Panama City’s past

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Ron Marasco
The new downtown Panama City microbrewery has drawn big crowds in its first month of operation.

News

Bay County COVID-19 Cases

Updated: 15 hours ago
Today a big jump in COVID-19 cases in Bay County, now surpassing 500 reported.

News

Local Restaurants Hiring

Updated: 15 hours ago
With tourism numbers going up and business with it, some Walton County restaurants are hiring.

News

Faces & Places: History Class Brewing Company

Updated: 15 hours ago
In this week's Faces and Places of the Panhandle, we talk to the owners of a new microbrewery in Downtown Panama City.

News

Restaurants hiring amid pandemic

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Restaurants are still hiring amid the pandemic.