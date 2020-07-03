Floridians flock to buy fireworks this Independence Day

COTTONWOOD, Ala. (WJHG/WECP) - Here comes the boom this Independence Day. On the eve of the fourth, Floridians flocked to JR’s Fireworks in Alabama, and they didn’t just come for sparklers.

“We usually come here every year. I’ve been coming here since I was probably 16 years old actually so for quite a while now,” Panama City Resident Kevin Kinney said.

“It’s a tradition. We make our trip up here every year for 12 years,” Fountain Resident Joesph Finnegan said.

JR’s has been around for nearly 39 years, and JR himself said he’s never seen it so packed.

“I have never seen it like this here. I’ve been in business 39 years and this right here beats them all,” JR’s Fireworks Owner JR Poppell said.

He’s not sure if the crowd is due to canceled fireworks displays this year but he is sure his Florida customers are arriving in big numbers.

“Just the magnitude of them this year has been so much more than what it’s ever been before,” Poppell said.

Besides the pandemic, this year is different in another way. Governor DeSantis recently signed a bill defining the Fourth of July a designated holiday when people can legally shoot fireworks in Florida. This includes firecrackers, rockets, and essentially anything that is shot into the air and explodes.

Keep in mind, local restrictions may still apply.

Bay County and Panama City Beach officials said they will be following DeSantis’ new bill and allowing people to shoot off fireworks on the designated holidays.

