Advertisement

Floridians flock to buy fireworks this Independence Day

By Gretchen Kernbach
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COTTONWOOD, Ala. (WJHG/WECP) - Here comes the boom this Independence Day. On the eve of the fourth, Floridians flocked to JR’s Fireworks in Alabama, and they didn’t just come for sparklers.

“We usually come here every year. I’ve been coming here since I was probably 16 years old actually so for quite a while now,” Panama City Resident Kevin Kinney said.

“It’s a tradition. We make our trip up here every year for 12 years,” Fountain Resident Joesph Finnegan said.

JR’s has been around for nearly 39 years, and JR himself said he’s never seen it so packed.

“I have never seen it like this here. I’ve been in business 39 years and this right here beats them all,” JR’s Fireworks Owner JR Poppell said.

He’s not sure if the crowd is due to canceled fireworks displays this year but he is sure his Florida customers are arriving in big numbers.

“Just the magnitude of them this year has been so much more than what it’s ever been before,” Poppell said.

Besides the pandemic, this year is different in another way. Governor DeSantis recently signed a bill defining the Fourth of July a designated holiday when people can legally shoot fireworks in Florida. This includes firecrackers, rockets, and essentially anything that is shot into the air and explodes.

Keep in mind, local restrictions may still apply.

Bay County and Panama City Beach officials said they will be following DeSantis’ new bill and allowing people to shoot off fireworks on the designated holidays.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Franklin county Grant

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Franklin County TDC is offering grants to local not for profit organizations.

News

BLM Art Exhibit

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Panama City Center for the Arts opened a Black Lives Matter art exhibition Friday.

News

Holiday Air Travel

Updated: 1 hours ago
What does air travel into Bay County look like heading into the 4th of July holiday weekend? We take a look.

News

JR's Fireworks

Updated: 1 hours ago
We head across the Florida line into Alabama where folks are stocking up on fireworks ahead of the 4th of July.

News

Gulf Coast Visitation

Updated: 1 hours ago
With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across Florida, Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center is taking a step back with its visitation policy.

Latest News

News

Black Lives Matter art exhibit opens

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Panama City Center for the Arts opened a Black Lives Matter exhibition Friday.

News

Area 4th of July Fireworks Displays

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Several cities across the panhandle will be holding fireworks shows this 4th of July.

News

Jackson County School District postpones graduations

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Jackson County School District seniors will have to wait a little longer for their graduation ceremonies.

News

Destin Seafood Festival canceled

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The organizers of the Destin Seafood Festival have canceled 2020′s event.

News

Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center reverts back to Level 3 visitation policy

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Starting Friday, visitors will not be allowed into the hospital.