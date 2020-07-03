Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center reverts back to Level 3 visitation policy

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center announced Thursday night it has transitioned back to its Level 3 visitation policy after our area has seen an increase in coronavirus COVID-19 cases.

Starting Friday, visitors will not be allowed into the hospital.

According to the post, Level 3 visitation means no visitors in the emergency room, but exceptions will be made for pediatric patients. There will also be only one parent or guardian per patient for pediatric patients, PICU, and NICU, and a parent can stay overnight. One support person can be with a patient in labor and delivery/mother/baby during the duration of the stay and the support person can stay overnight. One adult support person (must be 18 or older) per patient can visit hospice or palliative care patients. Surgical and outpatient services cannot have visitors and families will be called for pick up. Lastly, CATH Lab will not have visitors and family will called for pick up.

Hospital officials say any visitor who screens positive for respiratory illness will not be allowed to enter the hospital.

Officials say this move is not because of a significant change in the hospital census, but rather to limit exposures to patients, colleagues, and providers.

