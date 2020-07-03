Advertisement

Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center reverts back to Level 3 visitation policy

As of Friday, visitors will not be allowed in the hospital, with few exceptions.
As of Friday, visitors will not be allowed in the hospital, with few exceptions.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center announced Thursday night it has transitioned back to its Level 3 visitation policy after our area has seen an increase in coronavirus COVID-19 cases.

Starting Friday, visitors will not be allowed into the hospital.

According to the post, Level 3 visitation means no visitors in the emergency room, but exceptions will be made for pediatric patients. There will also be only one parent or guardian per patient for pediatric patients, PICU, and NICU, and a parent can stay overnight. One support person can be with a patient in labor and delivery/mother/baby during the duration of the stay and the support person can stay overnight. One adult support person (must be 18 or older) per patient can visit hospice or palliative care patients. Surgical and outpatient services cannot have visitors and families will be called for pick up. Lastly, CATH Lab will not have visitors and family will called for pick up.

Hospital officials say any visitor who screens positive for respiratory illness will not be allowed to enter the hospital.

Officials say this move is not because of a significant change in the hospital census, but rather to limit exposures to patients, colleagues, and providers.

Everyone is aware of the increase in positive COVID cases in the surrounding area and in our region. Because of this,...

Posted by Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center on Thursday, July 2, 2020

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Florida reports more than 9,400 cases of COVID-19 in daily report

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 3,785 people have died from the virus in the state.

News

Felons’ voting rights once again uncertain

Updated: 4 hours ago
An estimated 770,000 felons too poor to pay their legal financial obligations believed they’d be allowed to vote in the upcoming elections after a federal court found the state could not block them from registering to vote.

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York Man Accidentally Sets Home on Fire with Fireworks

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.

News

France: Reopening strategist Castex named new prime minister

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

Latest News

News

Health experts attribute new COVID-19 cases in Bay County to antigen tests

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Officials with the Florida Department of Health In Bay County say the majority of the 173 recently added cases were from antigen tests collected last month.

News

New Downtown microbrewery honors Panama City’s past

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Ron Marasco
The new downtown Panama City microbrewery has drawn big crowds in its first month of operation.

News

Bay County COVID-19 Cases

Updated: 15 hours ago
Today a big jump in COVID-19 cases in Bay County, now surpassing 500 reported.

News

Local Restaurants Hiring

Updated: 15 hours ago
With tourism numbers going up and business with it, some Walton County restaurants are hiring.

News

Faces & Places: History Class Brewing Company

Updated: 15 hours ago
In this week's Faces and Places of the Panhandle, we talk to the owners of a new microbrewery in Downtown Panama City.

News

Restaurants hiring amid pandemic

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Restaurants are still hiring amid the pandemic.