Advertisement

Jackson County School District postpones graduations

Superintendent Larry Moore announced the postponement of a traditional graduation ceremony for seniors.
Superintendent Larry Moore announced the postponement of a traditional graduation ceremony for seniors.(Associated Press)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Jackson County School District seniors will have to wait a little longer for their graduation ceremonies.

Superintendent Larry Moore made an announcement on Facebook this week that the traditional senior graduations would have to be postponed due to the increasing number of positive COVID-19 in the area.

He goes on to say the current restriction of limiting gatherings to 50 people of less makes it unrealistic to hold a traditional ceremony at this time. He says if following the guidelines, the number of people allowed to attend would be greatly reduced.

An ￼Important Message From Superintendent Moore ￼￼￼￼ Due to the increasing number of positive Covid-19 cases in the...

Posted by Jackson County School District on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Franklin county Grant

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Franklin County TDC is offering grants to local not for profit organizations.

News

BLM Art Exhibit

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Panama City Center for the Arts opened a Black Lives Matter art exhibition Friday.

News

Holiday Air Travel

Updated: 1 hours ago
What does air travel into Bay County look like heading into the 4th of July holiday weekend? We take a look.

News

JR's Fireworks

Updated: 1 hours ago
We head across the Florida line into Alabama where folks are stocking up on fireworks ahead of the 4th of July.

News

Gulf Coast Visitation

Updated: 1 hours ago
With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across Florida, Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center is taking a step back with its visitation policy.

Latest News

News

Black Lives Matter art exhibit opens

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Panama City Center for the Arts opened a Black Lives Matter exhibition Friday.

News

Floridians flock to buy fireworks this Independence Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
Governor DeSantis recently signed a bill defining the Fourth of July a designated holiday when people can legally shoot fireworks in Florida.

News

Area 4th of July Fireworks Displays

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Several cities across the panhandle will be holding fireworks shows this 4th of July.

News

Destin Seafood Festival canceled

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The organizers of the Destin Seafood Festival have canceled 2020′s event.

News

Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center reverts back to Level 3 visitation policy

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Starting Friday, visitors will not be allowed into the hospital.