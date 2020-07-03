Jackson County School District postpones graduations

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Jackson County School District seniors will have to wait a little longer for their graduation ceremonies.

Superintendent Larry Moore made an announcement on Facebook this week that the traditional senior graduations would have to be postponed due to the increasing number of positive COVID-19 in the area.

He goes on to say the current restriction of limiting gatherings to 50 people of less makes it unrealistic to hold a traditional ceremony at this time. He says if following the guidelines, the number of people allowed to attend would be greatly reduced.

An ￼Important Message From Superintendent Moore ￼￼￼￼ Due to the increasing number of positive Covid-19 cases in the... Posted by Jackson County School District on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

