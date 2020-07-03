Advertisement

Mosley alum, Chase Seiffert, has a promising day back on the PGA tour

Chase Seiffert has a promising first day back on the PGA Tour.
Chase Seiffert has a promising first day back on the PGA Tour.(WJHG)
By Julia Daniels
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Mosley and Florida State alum, Chase Seiffert, is certainly enjoying his return to the PGA tour.

“I’m excited. It’s a fun place when you’re out there. You get all the texts and calls. It’s fun to get notoriety. We are going to go out and play these next three days and see where we end up at the end of the week,” said Seiffert.

He played the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic Thursday and tied for third with a 6 under 66 with Emiliano Grillo and Peter Malnati. 

On the 12th hole, Seiffert had a 164 yard approach shot which set him up for a birdie putting him one under for the round. 

He then had a birdie on the 13th and the 16th and a bogey on the 18th setting him back to two under.

He went on to birdie the first, sixth, seventh, and ninth holes.

Even though it was his first PGA event since the pandemic, this is not his first event back. He played a Korn Ferry tour event in Ponte Vedra Beach a few weeks ago. 

“It was good. To not have to go three full months between events, to go out. That was a nice little warm up event. I played well there. I just didn’t quite score my best, but that was a nice place to knock some rust off and build some confidence and start preparing for this week,” said Seiffret. 

Chase will tee off Friday at 3 p.m. Eastern/2 p.m. Central time. 

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Local athletic directors react to new FHSAA recommendation

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Julia Daniels
With the FHSAA's Fall Sports Task Force passing the recommendation for floating start dates, local athletic directors say they want student-athletes to be safe, but wonder what repercussions could come with it.

Sports

2020 Minor League Baseball Season cancelled

Updated: 23 hours ago
2020 Minor League Baseball Season cancelled.

Sports

FHSAA Fall Sports Task Force Pushes for delay of fall sports

Updated: 23 hours ago
FHSAA Fall Sports Task Force Pushes for delay of fall sports.

Sports

FHSAA Fall Sports Task Force pushes for fall sports to be delayed

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 9:37 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
The Fall Sports Task Force voted in favor of a recommendation that will push fall sports back amidst coronavirus concerns.

Latest News

Sports

Minor League Baseball cancels 2020 season affecting local alum

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 9:27 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
Blountstown alum, Bryson Horne, left in the unknown as the minor league season is cancelled.

Sports

Rutherford and GC alum Nick Nelson in the Big Apple and ready for shot with Yankees

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 9:49 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Rutherford alum Nick Nelson on Yankees 60 player pool, starts back up this week

Sports

Gulf Coast Softball coach talks about moving players on, and moving players in this off season.

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 9:45 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Gulf Coast softball coach Scot Thomas talks about a strange off season, as well as moving players on, and moving players in.

Sports

Bleday gets named to Marlins 60 man player pool, heads to Jupiter Tuesday

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 9:26 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
JJ Bleday has his next assignment, and it's with the big leaguers as he gets back into organized work with the team.

Sports

Coach Tisa and his Seahawks back on the field lifting, running, and more.

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 9:01 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
The Seahakws among the area football teams back together and putting in serious work this summer

Sports

Mosley gets a new court

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT
Mosley High School lays new wood for gym floor.