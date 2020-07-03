Mosley alum, Chase Seiffert, has a promising day back on the PGA tour

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Mosley and Florida State alum, Chase Seiffert, is certainly enjoying his return to the PGA tour.

“I’m excited. It’s a fun place when you’re out there. You get all the texts and calls. It’s fun to get notoriety. We are going to go out and play these next three days and see where we end up at the end of the week,” said Seiffert.

He played the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic Thursday and tied for third with a 6 under 66 with Emiliano Grillo and Peter Malnati.

On the 12th hole, Seiffert had a 164 yard approach shot which set him up for a birdie putting him one under for the round.

He then had a birdie on the 13th and the 16th and a bogey on the 18th setting him back to two under.

He went on to birdie the first, sixth, seventh, and ninth holes.

Even though it was his first PGA event since the pandemic, this is not his first event back. He played a Korn Ferry tour event in Ponte Vedra Beach a few weeks ago.

“It was good. To not have to go three full months between events, to go out. That was a nice little warm up event. I played well there. I just didn’t quite score my best, but that was a nice place to knock some rust off and build some confidence and start preparing for this week,” said Seiffret.

Chase will tee off Friday at 3 p.m. Eastern/2 p.m. Central time.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.