Nurse saves life on way to daughter’s wedding

She kept a women’s airway open and called a lifeflight helicopter
Jodi Damrow was just doing what comes naturally for a veteran emergency room nurse.
Jodi Damrow was just doing what comes naturally for a veteran emergency room nurse.(Source: Hailey Krull, Facebook)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HOLDREGE, Neb. (Gray News) – Save a life. Walk your daughter down the aisle.

She was headed to her daughter Hailey’s ceremony last weekend when Damrow came across a nasty two-car pileup about a mile from her home near the Nebraska-Kansas border

“My mom was on her way to my wedding when she witnessed a terrible accident,” Hailey Krull said in a Facebook post. “Being an ER nurse of 35+ years, she sprang into action and helped save a life.”

Damrow kept a women’s airway open while they waited for paramedics to arrive. She also called a lifeflight helicopter to the scene.

Damrow did all this dressed in her long gown for the wedding.

I have to give my mom a shoutout for all of the work she did to make this wedding everything I dreamed it would be. Not...

Posted by Hailey Krull on Monday, June 29, 2020

“People were talking about the lady wearing gloves and a pretty dress who was saving lives,” Krull’s post said. “Mom said she was just really careful not to get blood on her dress as she knew she had to walk me down the aisle later.”

Damrow arrived just 10 minutes before the wedding was supposed to start.

“I’m sorry I’m late. I had to save a life,” she told Hailey, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Reportedly, not a hair was out of place.

“Only my mom, Nurse Jodi.”

