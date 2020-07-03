Okaloosa County high school graduations will proceed as planned

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) -Superintendent Marcus Chambers announced Thursday that high school graduation ceremonies that were pushed into mid-July due to COVID-19 will go on as scheduled as single events.

However, several modifications to promote the health and safety of students and families will be implemented.

”The cooperation of our students, families and guests in this effort is critical to the success of these ceremonies,” said Chambers.

The schedule of graduations can be found at www.Okaloosaschools.com.

Schools will be in contact with families in the next few days to share their site-specific plans.

Modifications include:

•Providing a limited number of tickets for family members

•Coordinating different entrance locations for families to reduce bottlenecks

•Providing hand sanitizing stations at all entrances

•Presenting a mask to each person in attendance upon arrival and strongly encouraging that they be worn, especially when social distancing measures are difficult to maintain

•Requiring distancing between households in the seating area

•Spacing of students as they arrive and during the event, with supervision,to keep social distancing in place (6-8 ft apart)

•Eliminating on-the-field gatherings of families with their graduate following the ceremony

•Encouraging families to bring water bottles

All ceremonies will be live-streamed for anyone who is unable to attend or who may feel uncomfortable attending in person.

“The practice of live-streaming these events began a few years ago for those who could not attend, such as our military parents who were deployed or relatives who

were not able to be at the event,”said Chambers. “This year, it’s a great option to offset the limited seating that will be available and for those who prefer not to attend.”

In May, the district filmed students in cap and gown individually as well as student and principal speeches in order to produce a graduation video for each student.

“We realized then that not everyone would be able to attend a ceremony in July, so we wanted to make sure that each graduate had something to highlight this unforgettable year.”

For more information, parents should contact their student’s school.