PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Over the holiday weekend, the Florida Fish And Wildlife Conservation Commission along with other law enforcement agencies will be increasing their efforts to deter boating under the influence of alcohol. Operation Dry Water is a year-round program that attempts to raise awareness of the effects of boating under the influence of alcohol. This fourth of July weekend, FWC and their counterparts will be increasing their interaction with boaters that demonstrate erratic boating behaviors.

To promote safety for themselves and others FWC recommends using a designated sober operator for the craft during your outing. In 20-19 over the July Fourth weekend alone, 5 people lost their lives, over seventy people were injured and it resulted in the loss of more than a million dollars in property

FWC Public Information Officer Robert Ramos added “We have a lot of people out there on the water, whether it’s a resident or guest alike, we all have to share our waterways. We all have to be courteous to one another and we have to follow the rules and guidelines that are out there for boating safety.” If you boat under the influence your trip may be curtailed, the boat could be impounded and the operator could be arrested. Penalties can include fines, jail and loss of boating privileges or even driving privileges.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.