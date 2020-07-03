Advertisement

Restaurants hiring amid pandemic

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As Florida reopens... So are restaurants.

Under phase two, restaurants can operate at fifty percent capacity.

At Grayton beer brewpub in Walton County, they are looking for more employees to help with the workload that's come from more people visiting.

“Everybody’s hungry, literally, metaphorically, economically, so we’ve been able to hire a lot of really great people,” said Kyle Walter who works at Grayton Beer Brewpub.

At the Red Bar, which is getting ready to reopen, most of their staff that was working there before the fire has returned.

“It’s a real privilege, the loyalty speaks for itself, most of them, actually 95 percent are coming back,” Oliver Petit, owner of The Red Bar.

The Red Bar is pretty much fully staffed for when it’s set to reopen to the public on July 15th.

Grayton brewpub is still looking to hire more employees, so if you’re in the market for a job, there are a few positions still available.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

