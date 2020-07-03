SALTWATER GRILL CLOSED

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Another popular restaurant in Panama City Beach has temporarily closed its doors after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Saltwater Grill posted the news on its Facebook page.

The post stated the employee was wearing a face mask and had not been in contact with patrons.

The last shift the employee worked was on Wednesday, June 24th.

According to the post, the restaurant is being “deep cleaned” consistent with CDC policy.

They say once it is safe to do so it will reopen.

